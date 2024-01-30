FC Goa release official club statement on Sandesh Jhingan's injury

FC Goa have released an official club statement regarding Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan's knee injury. The center-back suffered the injury during the Blue Tigers' forgettable 2023 AFC Asian Cup campaign in Qatar.

Here's what the Gaurs' statement read:

"FC Goa regret to announce that defender Sandesh Jhingan has suffered an injury to his right knee while on duty with the senior Indian National Men’s team in the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

"Following the injury, Sandesh has undergone a thorough series of examinations and the initial indications suggest a period of rest from competitive play will be necessary for his complete recovery. The Club is currently in the process of consulting with medical professionals to determine the most effective course of action for his rehabilitation"

The club further shared that they will continue to help Jhingan during the recovery process and also expressed their gratitude to the fans. The statement further read:

"During this challenging time, FC Goa remain steadfast in its commitment to supporting Sandesh in his recovery journey. The Club will collaborate closely with medical experts to devise a tailored rehabilitation plan that addresses the player’s specific needs, with the ultimate aim of facilitating his return to peak physical fitness.

"Sandesh and FC Goa are truly grateful for the outpouring of concern and well-wishes from the fans, and updates on his progress will be provided in due course"

Sandesh Jhingan's absence will be a major blow for the high-flying FC Goa

The 30-year-old joined Manolo Marquez's men from Bengaluru FC in June 2023. He has featured in all 10 matches the Gaurs have played in this edition of the ISL.

One of the most vital cogs in the Indian defense, Jhingan played all three matches in the Asian Cup against Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria, giving his everything. His fighting spirit and determination at the continent's biggest stage were lauded by the fans and pundits of the Indian footballing fraternity.

FC Goa are currently in the second spot in the ISL 2023-24 with 24 points from 10 matches. They are just two points behind league leaders Kerala Blasters who have played 12 matches.

Jhingan's injury at this time of the season will certainly be a huge blow to the only unbeaten team in the first half of the season. They are on a quest to bring back the ISL shield to Goa.

Only time can tell as to when will the defender come back on the pitch and how much of an impact this might have on the team's title hopes.

FC Goa will kick off the second half of this ISL with an away fixture against a struggling Hyderabad FC on February 1. The Nizams are yet to register a victory in the 11 matches they have played so far.