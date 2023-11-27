FC Goa return to summit with a narrow victory over Jamshedpur FC | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa continued their fine run of form, as they secured a slender 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC in the ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday, November 27. The decisive goal came in the second half, courtesy of substitute Victor Rodriguez, and propelled the Gaurs to the summit of the league table.

FC Goa’s head coach Manolo Marquez made just one change from their 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC, introducing the influential Noah Sadaoui in place of Victor Rodriguez.

On the flip side, Jamshedpur FC arrived on the back of two defeats to NorthEast United FC and Mohun Bagan SG. In response, Scott Cooper made several changes to his squad following the two-week break, notably bringing in Steve Ambri for Daniel Chima Chuwku.

Despite expectations of a tightly contested match, the game unfolded in an end-to-end fashion. FC Goa looked to exploit Jamshedpur’s high defensive line using the pace of Sadaoui and Boris Singh.

The first clear-cut chance of the game fell the visitors’ way in the ninth minute. Emil Benny received the ball in space on the right flank and produced an inch-perfect cross into the penalty area. Ambri, who arrived late, miscued his close-range attempt much to the relief of the Goa defenders.

Despite the early let-off, FC Goa were the team in command, with both Carlos Martinez and Sadaoui testing Vishal Yadav in the opening 15 minutes. Rowllin Borges then came the closest to finding the back of the net. Following a well-worked move, Boris released Borges into space, whose powerful effort from a tight angle struck the post.

In stoppage time, Sadaoui had another huge opportunity to help his side take the lead, but Laldinpuia made a heroic goal-line clearance to keep the scores level. The hosts clearly dominated the first half, registering five shots on target, but had no goals to show for it

FC Goa score late to secure vital three points

The start of the second half mirrored the first, as the Gaurs continued to dominate the proceedings. In the early stages, Sandesh Jhingan seemed to have been fouled in the penalty box, yet the referee allowed play to continue. The replays showed that Elsinho had indeed brought down the defender near the edge of the box.

Around the hour mark, Sadaoui, who remained a huge threat for the Red Miners, capitalized on a defense-splitting pass from Carl McHugh. On this occasion, with only Vishal Yadav to beat, his attempt unfortunately struck the crossbar once more.

Despite commanding the game, Marquez made a tactical change. He brought in Victor Rodriguez in place of Carlos Martinez, hoping his team can capitalize on the opportunities created. The substitution quickly proved impactful, with Rodriguez coming close to scoring on two separate occasions within five minutes of being on the pitch.

In the final quarter, the game became open as both teams sensed an opportunity to secure a victory. But it was FC Goa who capitalized, taking the lead with eight minutes left in regulation time.

Victor Rodriguez played a key role once again, carrying the ball from midfield and passing it to Udanta Singh. The Indian winger then assisted Rodriguez, who made an excellent run into the box before scoring a looping header past Yadav.

Jamshedpur responded immediately and found the net three minutes after the Gaurs’ goal. However, substitute Seiminlen Doungel’s effort was disallowed, as Alen Stevanovic was in an offside position, obstructing the keeper’s vision when the ball went in.

The Red Miners continued to pose questions to the FC Goa defense. But the hosts remained resolute to secure a vital 1-0 victory that propelled them to the top of the standings. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC remain 10th in the table, with just five points to their name.