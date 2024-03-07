FC Goa return to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 victory against East Bengal at home | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa secured a crucial victory over struggling East Bengal FC with a first-half strike from Noah Sadaoui proving decisive at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.

Touted as the clear favorites on paper, the Orange Army started the half with a clear ambition to seize the three points. Borja Herrera, who was returning to the starting lineup, looked in fine nick against his former club as he created a couple of early opportunities.

The first gilt-edge opportunity of the night arrived for Sadaoui in the 12th minute when he dazzled past a couple of East Bengal defenders to setup a one-on-one situation against Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

While a goal looked ominous, the shot-stopper made an incredible stop to deny the winger. Minutes later, Borja played a low driven cross across the face of the goal and all Noah had to do was tap the ball in to rectify his previous error. But a nudge from Alexandar Pantic carried the cross away from Noah and the visitors breathed a sigh of relief.

However, FC Goa's persistence paid off in the 42nd minute when Mohammad Yasir's perfect pass found Sadaoui in the box, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net, putting his team ahead. The hosts went into the break leading by a narrow margin but with an air of confidence around them.

FC Goa play East Bengal out of the park in the second half

More misery awaited for the Red and Gold Brigade in the second half, not essentially in terms of the scoreline but the utter domination that FC Goa delivered. The Manolo Marquez-led outfit control the tempo with comfort and Carlos Martinez had a field day in the middle with his top-notch hold-up play.

The East Bengal attack seemed lacklustre and the Gaurs were happy enjoying the possession. Marquez introduced Brandon Fernandes and Carl McHugh to bolster their attacking options. Despite several opportunities, including a close attempt by Udanta Singh in the 83rd minute that struck the post, FC Goa couldn't extend their lead.

As the referee blew the whsitle, the hosts ended their five-game winless run while East Bengal were dealt with a crushing blow to their knockout aspirations. With 32 points accumulated from 17 matches, Goa remain hot on the heels of league leaders Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC, keeping their aspirations for the ISL League Shield alive.