FC Goa set to acquire Borja Herrera's services until the end of the season - Reports 

Fresh off clinching the Kalinga Super Cup with East Bengal FC, Spanish midfielder Borja Herrera is reportedly set to join FC Goa on loan until the end of the 2023-24 season.

According to the Times of India journalist Marcus Mergulhao, Herrera, who signed for the Kolkata giants ahead of this season, will step in for the injured Victor Rodriguez, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the term due to an injury.

FC Goa, who are currently unbeaten and trailing league leaders Kerala Blasters FC by just two points in the Indian Super League (ISL) table, will be eager to secure their first trophy since 2020. Herrera has the vital experience necessary to replace a player of Rodriguez’s caliber and help Goa’s cause.

Notably, the 31-year-old has already played under head coach Manolo Marquez, who signed him for Hyderabad FC last season. He amassed 22 appearances for Hyderabad in the ISL, netting four goals and providing five assists while playing a pivotal role in the team’s second-place finish.

Where will Borja Herrera fit at FC Goa?

Despite being one of East Bengal’s marquee signings at the start of the season, Herrera has struggled to find form in the first half of the 2023-24 campaign. He has managed just one goal in the ISL and has struggled to cement his place in Carles Cuadrat’s side.

Consequently, a loan move to FC Goa until the end of the season appears beneficial for all parties involved. Herrera stands to gain more playing time, while Marquez and the club secure the services of a seasoned star to bolster their quest for the ISL Shield title.

It will, however, be interesting to see where Herrera fits in at FC Goa. Marquez usually utilized the Spaniard in a midfield pivot at Hyderabad FC, where he had the freedom to advance higher up the pitch. Herrera played this role effectively from the left side, with his crosses and accurate through balls serving as Hyderabad’s primary source of progression and chance creation.

However, with Carl McHugh currently occupying that role at FC Goa, Borja may find himself deployed in the number 10 position behind the striker, a role that was typically filled by Rodriguez.

Additionally, Herrera’s versatility will be a key factor, as he can also operate as a right winger or even as a defensive midfielder. Nonetheless, given the squad depth of the Gaurs, it remains intriguing to see whether Marquez will start Herrera immediately or utilize him as an impact substitute.