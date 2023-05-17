FC Goa set to sign Mumbai City FC midfielder Rowllin Borges on loan for the 2023-24 season - Reports

FC Goa have roped in midfielder Rowllin Borges from Mumbai City FC, as per the Times of India journalist Marcus Megulhao. The 30-year-old will be signed on loan for the 2023-24 season as the Guars seek to improve their depth in the middle of the park.

Borges, who was raised in Goa, will return to his hometown after spells with the likes of NorthEast United FC, East Bengal, and Mumbai City FC. He rose to prominence during his stint with I-League club Sporting de Goa before making a move to the Highlanders in 2016.

During his first year with NorthEast United, Borges won the AIFF Emerging Player of the Year award. After spending three seasons with the club, the midfielder was rewarded for his consistent performances with a move to Mumbai City FC.

Borges played a key part under Sergio Lobera and helped his side secure the ISL Shiled and the ISL trophy in 2021. However, consistent injuries meant that he struggled for game time under Des Buckingham. He has only made two starts since 2021 and was forced to play a backup role to Apuia Ralte.

Nonetheless, he was an important part of the squad that dominated the 2022-23 Indian Super League season. Overall, Borges has appeared 55 times for the Islanders, winning the ISL Shield twice and the ISL trophy once.

While Borges has fallen out of favor at Mumbai City, he remains a player who has the ability to play a vital role in central midfield. Additionally, he provides the experience that FC Goa require in that position.

With Princeton Rebello and Glan Martins leaving the club in January, adding Borges to the mix appears to be a sensible move.

FC Goa continue to revamp their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season

Before sealing Rowllin Borges’ signature, FC Goa secured the services of five players. Sandesh Jhingan and Udanta Singh joined from Bengaluru FC, while Boris Singh and Raynier Fernandes moved from Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC, respectively. Furthermore, the Gaurs also signed young Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan.

After a disappointing Hero Super Cup campaign, FC Goa announced head coach Carlos Pena’s departure. If rumors are to be believed, Hyderabad FC manager Manolo Marquez is set to join the club ahead of the new season.

In a bid to reignite their fortunes, the Gaurs have hit the reset button after three disappointing seasons. They now appear to have the strength in depth to compete alongside the likes of Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

