FC Goa sign Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem from ATK Mohun Bagan

Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa have signed Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem from ATK Mohun Bagan on a three-year deal. However, the 20-year-old will only complete the formalities following the match between the two sides on Sunday.

Dheeraj first came into the spotlight in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. The youngster made fabulous saves for India against the likes of the USA, Colombia, and Ghana in the group stages. Although the Blue Colts lost all the matches, his performance grabbed the eyeballs of scouts from all over the world.

Dheeraj played for Indian Arrows in the I-League briefly before giving trials at Scottish club Motherwell. Later, he signed on the dotted lines for Kerala Blasters before the 2018-19 ISL season and made 32 saves in 13 games.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James was the head coach then, but Dheeraj went out of favor once the Englishman got sacked.

ATK pounced on the opportunity and tied him to a five-year bumper contract. However, Dheeraj made only one appearance for them last season.

#ATKMohunBagan and FC Goa have reached an agreement over the transfer of Dheeraj Singh.



We wish Dheeraj good luck for his future endeavours!! #JoyMohunBagan #Mariners #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/euj7yO7tVA — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 15, 2021

Why did Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem sign with FC Goa?

Dheeraj didn't play a single match for ATK Mohun Bagan this season and was yearning for game time. He will compete with Naveen Kumar and Mohammad Nawaz for a place in the starting line-up of FC Goa.

Thank you @atkmohunbaganfc for all the good memories and best wishes to the entire team ❤️🙏 #joymohunbagan pic.twitter.com/tNnAPSr8Nr — Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (@dhee_singh01) January 15, 2021

Advertisement

FC Goa sit at the third spot on the ISL points table currently, with 18 points from 11 matches. Nawaz has started 10 matches for the Gaurs this season and made 19 saves while keeping one clean sheet. Naveen didn't make a single appearance for FC Goa in 2020 but made 5 saves against Jamshedpur FC in their last match.

Nawaz's contract with the Gaurs officially ends by the end of the season. He was reluctant to sign a long-term deal and Dheeraj is expected to fill his boots in the long run.

FC Goa will become the first ISL club to play in the 2021 AFC Champions League. It remains to be seen whether Dheeraj can cement his place in the starting line-up till then.