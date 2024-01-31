FC Goa sign Spanish midfielder Borja Herrera on loan from East Bengal FC

Indian Super League club FC Goa have secured the services of Spanish midfielder Borja Herrera on loan from East Bengal FC for the remainder of the ISL 2023-24 season.

The 31-year-old player represented Las Palmas from 2003 to 2005 and played for Huracán from 2005 to 2012 during his youth career. He made his senior team debut with Unión Viera in 2012.

Borja Herrera made his move to India during the ninth edition of the Indian Super League. The Spanish player played 20 matches and scored four goals for Hyderabad FC in the ISL 2022/23 season.

The midfielder played nine matches and scored a goal for East Bengal in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League before moving to FC Goa on loan. The Spanish player scored his only goal of the ISL 2023/24 season against NorthEast United FC.

Borja assisted twice in six appearances during the Durand Cup season with East Bengal FC. He also assisted once in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 in a 3-2 victory against Hyderabad FC.

When asked about the player's signing, East Bengal FC Head Coach Manolo Marquez was quoted as saying in the press release:

“Borja is a great player technically. His versatility can help the team greatly because he plays in a lot of different positions. He is also a humble teammate and always maintains a positive attitude. I worked with him at Las Palmas, he played his first game in La Liga with me and was also a key player in Hyderabad last season.”

The versatile midfielder was also elated to work with Manolo Marquez once again, having played under him at Las Palmas. He said:

“I think FC Goa is the best place for me to continue my career. Everyone has spoken well to me about the club and the city. I also know all the coaching staff and most of the players very well and that is also important.”

Herrera concluded by saying:

“Coach Manolo has been a very important person in my career, not only because of the La Liga debut – we have also experienced a nice promotion together and he was also the person who gave me the opportunity to come to India. I’m happy to work with him again.”

