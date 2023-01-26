FC Goa moved into third place in the Indian Super League standings after defeating East Bengal 4-2 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on January 26 (Thursday).

East Bengal tried to press high up the pitch early in the game, but the Gaurs were comfortable playing out from the back. Their midfielders controlled the game and Goa were rewarded for their efforts in the 11th minute.

The move started with the goalkeeper, and following a few passes, the home side found space in midfield. Devendra Murgaokar beat the opposing full-back before teeing up Noah Sadaoui. The Moroccan could not get a shot away, but the ball fell kindly for Iker Guarrotxena, who scored his eighth goal of the season.

FC Goa soon doubled their lead as the Red and Gold Brigade once again struggled at the back. This time, a direct pass from Anwar Ali found Sadaoui, who set up Guarrotxena for his second of the night in the 21st minute.

The Spaniard completed his hat trick and scored FC Goa’s third goal of the night with a delicate chip in the 23rd minute. Goa's rotations in midfield and frontline posed huge problems for East Bengal.

As the half wore on, the visitors had their first big chance of the game when Ayush Chhetri gave the ball away cheaply. However, Mobashir Rahman failed to hit the target. The half ended with FC Goa comfortably leading East Bengal by three goals to nil.

East Bengal FC fought back in the second half

FC Goa started the second half where they left off, dominating possession and progressing the ball through midfield. Brandon Fernandes, who drifted in between the lines to create chances in the first half, expertly scored a free-kick from the edge of the box to add salt to East Bengal's wounds.

After a period of sustained pressure by the Gaurs, the Red and Gold Brigade shifted gears and started probing forward. Their spirit paid dividends when Naorem Mahesh Singh’s delivery found VP Suhair’s head and they pulled a goal back in the 59th minute.

Within seven minutes, substitute Sarthak Golui scored from a corner to make it 4-2 and set up an exciting last quarter of the game. Nevertheless, FC Goa showed their experience and slowed the tempo to restrict their opponents' chances.

The game ended with a scoreline of 4-2 in the home side’s favor. Carlos Pena will be frustrated with the goals conceded, but his side have unquestionably put a marker down with this performance. They have now moved into third place in the standings, but the likes of Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan have two games in hand over the Gaurs.

For East Bengal, things are looking bleak as their playoff hopes now seem unpropitious. They are ten points behind sixth placed Odisha FC and with just five games left, Stephen Constantine will hope his side can turn their form around.

