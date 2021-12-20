FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

FC Goa and Hyderabad FC shared the spoils after an engaging 90 minutes in match no. 34 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday. A 1-1 draw has left the Guars seventh in the points table, while the Nizams are up into second spot.

Juan Ferrando's men came into the game on the back of two consecutive victories, while Hyderabad were undefeated in the league since the loss to Chennaiyin FC in the first game of the season.

FC Goa started the first half on the front foot, sharp on the ball and proactive off it. In the opening minutes of the game, centre-back Mohamed Ali found himself inside the Hyderabad box and tried to cut the ball back for the FC Goa forwards. However, keeper Laxmikant Kattimani did well to parry his darting cross away.

However, as the minutes rolled by and the honeymoon phase ended for the Gaurs, Hyderabad FC found their feet and cut off FC Goa's passes up the field. Although Juan Ferrando's men stuck to their ideology of building from the back and had a wealth of possession, they failed to create clear-cut chances.

Bartholomew Ogbeche, joint top-scorer in the ISL, made his presence felt quickly. The Nigerian took a snap shot from outside the FC Goa box although goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh was up to the task.

In the 34th minute, the game revealed its first moment of drama after Joel Chianese, who was set through by a perfectly weighted ball from Ogbeche, was brought down inside the FC Goa box. However, the referee, rather than pointing to the spot, booked Chianese for simulation. But replays showed there was clear contact when the Hyderabad FC man went down.

Hyderabad FC up the ante in the second half

Ahead of the half-time whistle, the game witnessed sparring from both sides without a killing blow from either. However, after the break, Hyderabad FC looked like the more ambitious side while FC Goa were happy playing passes across the backline.

After all the initial momentum, Joel Chianese finally broke the deadlock in the 54th minute and put Hyderabad FC ahead. The Australian forward found himself free inside the FC Goa penalty area and nodded home a lopping cross from Nikhil Poojary.

But FC Goa and Juan Ferrando reacted almost immediately. The Guars upped the ante and in the 62nd minute, Airam Cabrera equalized for the Goans. Devendra Murgaonkar, through on the Hyderabad FC goal, did well to shimmy past the Guars' keeper before firing the ball into the post from a tight angle.

But as luck would have it, the ball ricocheted off the post and kindly fell into the path of Airam Cabrera, who slotted with ease into the open net.

Also Read Article Continues below

With both sides level on scores and eager to find a breakthrough, the encounter turned into a cagey affair. Hyderabad FC had one last bullet to dodge when FC Goa substitute Seriton Fernandes fired in a dangerous effort towards the far post in the 88th minute. But Laxmikant Kattimani was on his toes and leaped high to parry the ball away.

Edited by Rohit Mishra