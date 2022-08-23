FIFA ban: AIFF requests international footballing body to revoke suspension

In a letter to FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura, acting general secretary of the All India Football Federation Sunando Dhar requested the international governing body to reassess their decision to suspend the Indian FA.

In the wee hours of August 16, FIFA suspended the AIFF, with immediate effect, for 'undue influence' from third parties.

The governing body underlined that they will lift the ban only after the three-member Committee of Administrators mandate is completely repealed and the AIFF administration is once again 'fully in charge' of its daily affairs.

In accordance with FIFA's suggestions, the Supreme Court of India on Monday (August 22) ordered the termination of the CoA and ordered that the day-to-day management of the AIFF be looked after exclusively by the acting secretary general.

Following the Supreme Court's order, Dhar updated the FIFA secretary general on the litigation in a letter and wrote:

“It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India took up our matter and vide order dated 22.05.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF’s daily affairs.”

“In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AlFF. Since the conditions set out in your letter for the lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that an order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India."

What did the Supreme Court's new order regarding the AIFF situation specify?

Along with the order to terminate the CoA, the Supreme Court also instructed the AIFF administration to take over the day-to-day functioning of the Indian FA.

Furthermore, the country's top-most judicial authority also agreed to a request by the central government to defer the polls to elect the executive committee of the AIFF. The bench, comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna, directed the AIFF to extend the election program, which will end on August 28, by one week.

Finally, the Supreme Court ordered that the electoral college of AIFF consist of 23 members. A 17-member executive council will be elected by 36 states and Union Territories associations while the council will co-opt six eminent players.

