FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Second Round Group A Points Table: Updated Standings after India vs Kuwait match

India have retained the second position in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Second Round Group A points table following a 0-0 draw against Kuwait on Thursday (June 6).

They have five points from as many games, having won one game, lost two, and drawn two matches. The Men in Blue have a goal difference of -3, having scored a couple of goals and conceded five thus far in the competition.

Meanwhile, Kuwait have moved to the third position in the standings with four points from five encounters. They have registered one win, a draw, and three losses in the second round of the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2026. They have a goal difference of -1, having scored five goals and conceded six.

Trending

Qatar have already secured their place in the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026, having won all matches they've played thus far.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have slipped to the rock bottom of the points table With a win, a draw, and a couple of losses, they have four points from as many games. Afghanistan have a goal difference of -10, having scored three goals and conceded 13.

ALSO READ | Dispirited stalemate with Kuwait mar Sunil Chhetri's farewell dance for India | FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

India and Kuwait play out a goalless draw

India hosted Kuwait at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday (June 6) in a group-stage encounter of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026. The teams played out a goalless draw in Sunil Chhetri's final international match, as the Indian captain failed to mark his farewell with a win.

The hosts had three out of their 15 shots on target, while Kuwait managed to get four shots on target. Overall, Kuwait were slightly the better side by the barest of the margins, edging the possession 52-48 as well.

ALSO READ | India 0-0 Kuwait: Player ratings for the Blue Tigers as they fail to clinch three points in Sunil Chhetri's farewell game