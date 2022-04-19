"First, we need to create a strong group of players that fight together" - FC Goa's new boss Carlos Pena 

Indian Super League outfit FC Goa recently announced former left-back Carlos Pena as their new head coach for the upcoming season. The Spaniard was a central figure in the Gaurs from 2018 to 2020. After retiring as a player, Pena ventured into coaching, starting out with Lorca's youth team before moving to UCAM Murcia.

Before returning to India, the 38-year-old took over the reins of the Albacete Balompié youth team last season. Although he has garnered some experience in the past two years, appointing the former fullback as their head coach is a gamble on the part of FC Goa.

However, Carlos Pena remains clear on how he wants to handle this opportunity and his future vision with the club. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the new FC Goa gaffer said:

"FC Goa have not been lucky enough to win the ISL title even though we have come close several times. So we'll obviously try to win the title and work on it. But more importantly to build a strong team that never gives up. Hopefully the fans will be proud of the team."

Furthermore, the Barcelona graduate revealed that returning to the ISL franchise was an easy decision. Although he had other offers in Spain, he felt coaching a club that he knows so well was the perfect opportunity for him.

Regarding the new boss' priorities going into next season, Carlos Pena said in response to a Sportskeeda query:

"First, we need to create a strong group of players that fight together. From the first training session, we will work on our ideas, philosophy, and also on improving our mentality and competitiveness."

"We will try to play attacking football, it's the way I feel football should be played" - Carlos Pena opens up about his footballing philosophy

Carlos spent a major chunk of his formative years at FC Barcelona and has shared dressing rooms with some of the most brilliant minds in the game. Asked by Sportskeeda if we would try to implement a similar style of football at FC Goa, he said:

"We will try to play attacking football of course. I know what FC Goa fans like and that's also the kind of football I enjoy. It's the way I feel football should be played. In my playing days, even as a fullback, I tried to attack almost all the time. Even in my previous experience as a coach, I have been trying to do the same with my teams.

"I like my teams to be proactive, I like my teams to go for the goals," he added. "I don't like teams that wait around for things to happen. We'll try to do that. Of course, our team should be a balanced team in attack and in defense and we'll try to win games that way."

However, Pena underlined that whatever approach the Gaurs adapt to, the philosophy that is now ingrained in the fabric of the club will not change.

The Spaniard opined that the club has followed the same philosophy since its days under Zico. Be it Sergio Lobera, Juan Ferrando or Derrick Pereira, all of the coaches have stuck to a similar approach, but obviously brought in their own details.

Questioned if he thought being a coach at FC Goa would be more difficult than playing for the club, Carlos Pena agreed. He underlined that as a player, one always has the luxury of sharing responsibility. But as a coach, one feels full responsibility for everything that's happening on the pitch as well outside the pitch.

