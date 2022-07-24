"Football in Kolkata was a different revelation for me" - Rajasthan United FC's Britto PM on his Mohun Bagan days

Former NorthEast United FC winger Britto PM recently joined I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Kerala-born winger spent two seasons with the Highlanders before making a move to the I-League side.

After spending two glorious years at Mohun Bagan, winning the Calcutta Football League in 2018 and the I-League in 2019-20, the winger took up a fresh challenge with the ISL outfit.

A right-winger by trade, Britto has often been deployed on the left flank as well. He was a very important piece in Sankarlal Chakraborty's puzzle and continued to keep his place under Khalid Jamil as well. However, his stint with the Islanders was not too impressive, with the winger failing to get enough game time.

The former Churchill Brothers FC player will now look to regain his form as he dons Rajasthan United FC's kit for the upcoming season. Shedding light on the factors that convinced him to pen a deal with the club in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Britto said:

"Rajasthan United FC have recently come into the I-League and have done well in their first season. They are working well with the youth to build a team for the future. This took me by surprise. I was impressed by the way the club management sought their way forward.

"Last season, I hardly featured in the ISL. Most of my appearances came in the Durand Cup playing for the Navy. I realized that the only way to get out of my current situation was to get back to the I-League and start from scratch. Rajasthan United FC’s offer seemed like a nice way to get things started again. I have a few friends there as well which guarantees a good ambience."

However, before heading to ISL, Britto spent two seasons with Mohun Bagan, winning the Calcutta Football League in 2018 and the I-League in the 2019-20 season. Reflecting on his time with the Green and Maroon brigade, he said:

"Football in Kolkata was a different revelation for me. I played in Kerala and Pune but Kolkata changed the way I perceived my life as a footballer. The culture and the craze dazzled me. The fans' overwhelming support helped me improve irrespective of the occasion. I feel nothing beats the craze for football in Kolkata.

"For me, winning the Calcutta Football League and the I-League has become a huge personal achievement as well. I think those two years in Kolkata have now found a pleasant corner in my mind."

"Coach did not take into account how things could work out in the dressing room" - Britto PM on NUFC's downfall last season

Britto spent two seasons with ISL outfit NorthEast United FC until the end of the 2021-22 campaign. The winger featured frequently for the side in the first season.

The Highlanders started their 2020-21 campaign slowly but were hit with a blow after Spanish gaffer Gerard Nus was shown the door due to a difference in opinion. Assistant coach Khalid Jamil took over the reigns and turned it around, guiding the team to the playoffs eventually losing out to ATK Mohun Bagan.

However, after being appointed as the head coach the following season, Jamil did not live up to expectations and NorthEast United finished bottom of the table. The former Highlanders winger reflected on how things turned upside with the ISL outfit, saying:

"The 2020-21 season started well for us in terms of how we were shaping up. There was unity among the players and much of it can be credited to former head coach Gerard Nus. He built the team around some of the core values that benefitted us. Unfortunately, he was shown the door midway through the season and Khalid sir (Khalid Jamil) took over. The season went pretty well because the team was in great mental shape."

He added:

"But last season, the coach did not take into account how things could work out in the dressing room and had his way of trying things. But yes, he cannot be burdened with the entire blame. In sports, such situations can arise where a team has failed to pick up the pace from when they left."

Britto failed to fit into Khalid Jamil's plans, which cut limited his time on the field. Losing out on game time reflects how a player's performance graph has gone down. Rajasthan United FC's Britto PM has kept it simple for himself ahead of the upcoming season in a fresh outfit.

"My personal goals have always been simple. I only try to better myself with every passing season and look to add more to my skill set as a footballer so that I can help the team achieve success. I try to maintain a certain level irrespective of where I play. It could be any league, the ISL or the I-League.

"I want to get back to playing football at the topmost level in the country. To do that, I must pick up the pieces and evaluate myself to make Rajasthan United FC a better side."

Britto will be eyeing the upcoming Durand Cup to make a case for himself with a few ISL teams plying trade in the competition.

"Kerala has also been a talent-producing hub for Indian football" - Britto PM

Football in Kerala has seen tremendous growth over the last few years. Kerala Blasters FC steadily found form in the ISL while Gokulam Kerala FC won their second I-League and IWL titles as well. The state team also flourished in the Santosh Trophy, beating Bengal in the final to lift the silverware.

Britto shared some insight into the factors that have led to the sport gaining precedence in the state. He said:

"Like West Bengal and Goa, Kerala has also been a talent-producing hub for Indian football. Yes, for a while we did deviate from our capabilities and that might have impacted our status as a footballing state in India. But things have started to take shape. Every child who wants to play football is serious right from the very first kick of the ball.

"People know that there are plenty of opportunities to express ourselves as a footballer. Hence there is a serious attitude in everyone who desires to be a professional footballer."

He added:

"Plus, the advent of Kerala Blasters FC and Gokulam Kerala FC has had an impact on the football culture in the state. Youngsters are now aware that if they take the game seriously, they’ll get their shots with these teams and feature in the top leagues in the country. The clubs are also working on promoting football in the state and filtering out talented youngsters who could don their jerseys in the future."

Britto also credited Kerala Sevens for playing a significant role in the overall development of footballers in the state. He continued:

"Kerala Sevens is a stage that has allowed plenty of footballers to come up and showcase their potential. There was a time when players liked to stay limited within the Sevens. But now things have changed with this tournament as well. Players playing in the Sevens get spotted and make their way into professional setups.

"I think almost every big name to have come out of Kerala has had a stint in the Kerala Sevens. Sevens is not an easy tournament. It has rather added to our development as footballers."

Speaking about his journey from being an amateur footballer to a professional, Britto highlighted the impact of Pune FC's academy on his outlook on professional clubs and the means to gain more spotlight. He said:

"I started playing at quite a young age. But the real drive to become a professional hit me when I was selected for Pune FC Academy at the age of 18. That part of my journey exposed the ins and outs of professional football. I learned the methods of professional teams and how players operated in these teams to progress their careers forward. At Pune FC, I realized that I could venture out in search of further opportunities in football."

Playing in an era that has its own demands, Britto PM's newest challenge may serve as the perfect stage for the winger to return to playing at the highest level. The Kerala-born attacker believes that it is up to players to make sure that they are able to fit into the structure developed by the head coach.

