Football legend David Villa joins Odisha FC's Football Committee

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Odisha FC have roped in Spanish football legend David Villa to spearhead their global football operations, the club announced on Thursday.

"World Cup winner and Spanish football legend @Guaje7Villa has been brought in by Odisha FC to spearhead our global football operations," a tweet from the club's official Twitter handle read.

Former OFC Head Coach, Josep Gombau and Victor Onate are also a part of the club's Technical Football Committee along with David Villa. 🤝#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #davidvilla — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) May 6, 2021

Former head coach Josep Gombau and Victor Onate will also be part of the club and will work alongside David Villa at the Technical Football Committee.

After joining Odisha FC's Football Committee, David Villa expressed, "I will try to bring my experience. Obviously, I didn't play in India but I played soccer for 20 years as a professional and before that in the academy. And in all of the projects that we [my team] are involved in, I try to give all of my experience that I have in soccer."

Odisha FC CEO Mr. Rohan Sharma expressed his delight to have David Villa and the DV7 group at their Odisha family. He used to admire Villa and the other players closely during their playing days and is now looking forward to giving them the best atmosphere at the club in future seasons.

Roles at the club would include advising the coaching staff and improving the quality of Indian and youth players across the club with the aim of providing future stars to the club.

They will also be providing general support to on-field and off-field activities, among others, especially during training sessions ahead of the games.

Odisha FC had a forgetful 2020/21 ISL season

Odisha FC had a disastrous run in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020/21). They finished bottom of the points table with two victories in 20 group stage matches.

They will look to forget on the past and work towards a brighter season, with next season just a few months away from now.

🗣️ "David's arrival is a statement of intent for Odisha FC, the region, the fans & the Indian Super League."



EXCLUSIVE: World Cup winner David Villa joins Odisha FC to help shape Indian Super League club's global football strategy 👇https://t.co/bVx0dvikUA #IndianFootball #ISL pic.twitter.com/h7MDOFOKUx — Dev Trehan (@DevTrehan) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, all teams have started planning their retention and new signings for the upcoming season. Further details of the league should be out in due course by the organizing committee.