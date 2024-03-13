"Football is where you may have one opinion, and I may have another, but both are right" - FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa will host Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Fatorda, Goa, on Thursday, in a clash that is bound to have wide ramifications across the competition.

Goa, who are fourth in the league table with 33 points to their name, will be aiming to challenge for a higher spot in the standings. Bengaluru, meanwhile, perched upon the seventh spot, will want to make the sixth their own.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez mentioned that the Gaura have a tough challenge ahead of them.

"48 hours later, I am more calm, but my opinion is that we are losing and dropping points. The team, in my opinion, is playing the best football. In Kerala, the first half, against Mumbai and the other day against Punjab but this lack of consistency is punishing (hurting) our team. I am repeating more or less the same things. In a regular season, you will finish where you deserve," said Marquez.

"In the last four games, it was clear that we deserved to win. But if you concede four goals in 45 minutes against Kerala Blasters and 3 goals in 45 minutes against Punjab, it is difficult to win and get points. Explanations are very difficult in football because everyone has an opinion. Football is where you may have one opinion, and I may have another, but both are right," he added.

"We want to finish as high as possible in the league table" - Manolo Marquez

Marquez conceded that although his team has allowed their opponents to get some space in their defensive half in recent games, they are looking in much better shape in the second phase of the league.

The Gaurs will have to prevent Bengaluru from coming onto the front foot on Thursday if they intend to get a positive result by the end of the evening. Gerard Zaragoza's Blues are known to attack well on the counter.

"Usually, when you are attacking, you have some spaces in defence. That was our main point in the first (phase) of the league. But now, we are conceding goals. Even the other day, against Punjab FC, they had 3 many shots on goal and even the best goalkeeper in the world could not keep them out. It is difficult to explain, but that's football," said Marquez.

"The team is more offensive now, and we are arriving in good positions. Maybe we are more clear now in terms of trying to attack. Now I feel that Nim (Dorjee Tamang), for example, is playing at a very good level. However, it is not about this player or that player. It is about the team in general. We have a good balance in both attack and defence. We want to finish as high as possible in the league table," he concluded.