"Football without pressure is nothing"- Hyderabad FC skipper Joao Victor ahead of their ISL 2022-23 clash against Bengaluru FC

Hyderabad FC will play host to Bengaluru FC when the two sides square off at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The defending champions have been in fine form recently.

The Nizams ended their season-opener against Mumbai City FC on equal terms but managed to come away with a thumping 3-0 victory over NorthEast United FC.

Ahead of the Bengaluru FC clash, Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez and skipper Joao Victor addressed the press along with star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche and defender Chinglensana Singh.

Victor has had one of the brightest starts to the season alongside other key names from Hyderabad FC. Shedding light on the team's preparations, the Brazilian midfielder said:

"We are all ready for our next game. Football without pressure is nothing. You cannot be ready for a game without pressure. We have the pressure to defend the title, and pressure to win every game but we are confident and ready for the game against Bengaluru."

Chinglensana has been one of the most consistent players in the team. The defender has been key to the club's success in recent times and has continued to develop under Marquez. Sharing his thoughts on his time at the club so far, he said:

"It is a great experience to be a part of this group. There are a lot of quality players at this club and it is a great learning experience for me. We help each other become better and that is what makes our group special."

"It is a moment we have all been waiting for" - Hyderabad FC coach on playing in front of fans

Due to the pandemic, the ISL was held behind closed doors in venues across Goa in the last two seasons.

Fans were only allowed in last season's ISL final when Hyderabad FC took on Kerala Blasters FC. But even this season, the defending champions have had to play their first home game away from Hyderabad. Hence, returning to their home turf has left the gaffer excited.

Expressing delight in playing in front of their fans, Marquez said:

"It is a moment we have all been waiting for. Even in the first game, it was unfortunate that we could not play at home. In the bubble, we got a lot of messages on social media. But now we want to finally play in front of our fans, in front of a big crowd, and get all three points from this game."

Nigerian talisman Ogbeche also echoed his gaffer's thoughts on playing in front of the club's faithful. He feels that the side should take advantage of their home support when they come up against Bengaluru FC.

