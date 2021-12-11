Footballer Manisha Kalyan says India has learned to 'handle pressure against better opponents'

Football always finds funny ways to teach life. Manisha Kalyan, born in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, admired and obsessed over Brazilian great Ronaldinho Gaucho throughout her foundation years. So much so that the boys in her village nicknamed her "Dinho". Now 20, Kalyan's Instagram handle still reads 'MK Dineho'.

Hence, it was only fair when the young winger for the Senior Women's National Team became the first Indian footballer to score a goal against Brazil. She achieved this feat on November 26th this year.

Manisha dashed from near the halfway line, deep into Brazil's final third, to calmly slot the ball home past the keeper. Although India lost 6-1 on the night, it was Manisha's incredible solo that grabbed all the headlines.

Manisha Kalyan spoke on the recently concluded South American tour, where India's senior women's team played against high profile opponents. During a virtual media conference on Saturday, she said:

"Ahead of the friendlies in South America, we already knew the quality of the teams we were going to face. Although our ranking was low, we were prepared to give them a tough competition. Our belief was - 'We have also worked hard and won't back off from a fight.'"

Manisha never thought she would score against the mighty Brazilian side. However, the 20-year-old always believed that if the opportunity arrived, she was capable enough to rise up to it.

In the friendlies, India suffered three defeats on the trot to Brazil, Chile and Venezuela. But Manisha Kalyan said there was a lot to take away from these losses.

"The most important thing we learned from playing against such high ranking teams was how to handle pressure against superior opponents. After playing these matches, we don't fear a fight, whoever the opposition is."

Meanwhile, Manisha Kalyan also indulged in discussing her playing style and how she is working to improve the same. Earlier, most of her first touches would naturally force her wide of the goal. However, the pacy Gokulam Kerala midfielder said she had been practicing taking inward touches and cutting inside for a crack on goal.

Asked by Sportskeeda if there's a player she models her game on, Manisha Kalyan said:

"I try to imbibe qualities from every footballer I follow or learn from them. But I have mostly tried to follow Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho. I admire Messi's ability to pick clever passes, his finishing and Ronaldinho for his skills on the ball."

"We are practicing to fight for the trophy": Manisha Kalyan on AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

The Indian Senior Women's Team will start their campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2022 next month. Asked if she feels India can make it through to the knockouts, Manisha Kalyan said:

"Not only qualifying for the knockouts but we are practicing to fight for the trophy. But so are the other teams. Hence, the competition will be extremely difficult but yes, for now I hope we can qualify for the knockout stages."

As the host country, India has been drawn in Group A with China, Chinese Taipei and Iran. The tournament starts on January 20, 2022.

