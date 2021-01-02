Former Bengaluru FC midfielder Darren Caldeira announces retirement at 33

Former Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC midfielder Darren Caldeira has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 33. The Mumbai-born footballer took to Twitter to announce his retirement and posted a heartfelt statement that brought his 15-year career to a close.

Darren Caldeira was one of the first players to be signed by Bengaluru FC in 2013 ahead of the club's inaugural season in the I-League. Calderia was an important part of the squad in the 2013-14 season as the Blues went on to claim the I-League title in their first season. Calderia made 15 appearances in the league that season alongside the likes of Siam Hanghal and Johnny Menyongar.

However, Darren Caldeira failed to get a lot of playing time the following season with Ashley Westwood preferring new signing Eugeneson Lyngdoh in midfield. Caldeira made a couple more forays in the ISL with ATK and Kerala Blasters FC before his release at the end of the 2019/20 season.

"For those who know me, I am not one for anything dramatic unless it is a last-minute winner, which is why I have put it out there very simply. I have decided to hang up my boots. For the last 15 years, I have lived my dream and like everything, it came with a shelf life," said Darren Caldeira in his statement.

Nothing but gratitude and I want to thank you for giving me the best days of my life. pic.twitter.com/2tEEZCDqIr — Darren Caldeira (@darrencaldeira) December 31, 2020

I take with me moments and memories: Darren Caldeira

The 33-year-old went on to state that he would miss the memories, the moments, and the relationships he formed on and off the field.

"I take with me moments, memories, and relationships. And that, for me, is the beauty of the sport that we love and play. I will miss all things associated with being a footballer - the relentless daily grind, the dressing room, and all the camaraderie, the thrill of walking out on the grass on a matchday, the laughs, the tears, and everything in between," said Darren Caldeira in his statement.

Sandesh Jhingan, who played alongside Darren Caldeira for the Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC, expressed his gratitude to the latter for giving him the best days of his life.