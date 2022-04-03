Former India U-17 star Aniket Bharti signs for Orsomarso SC

Colombia's second-tier club Orsomarso Sportivo Clube have announced the signing of India's youth star Aniket Bharti. The 18-year-old teenager will be one of the handful of Indians who will be playing their football on foreign soil.

Ishan Pandita, who currently plays for Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC, has previously plied his trade for Spain's fourth division club Lorca FC.

Aniket's older brother Abneet (23) is a defender. He also plies his tried outside the country. He was a part of Kerala Blasters FC during the 2019-20 season. He now plays for Czech club FK Varnsdorf.

Aniket's new club, Orsomarso SC, are currently seventh in the league standings. They have won four, lost five and drawn one of their 10 league matches.

Club director Mauricio Torres spoke about Aniket's acquisition:

"Our coaches and Club President Jose Gabriel Sangiovanni believe Aniket has extremely good technical and tactical abilities. We hope he makes progress every day and learns more about Latin American Football. He has to adapt to our style and understand our methodology."

Aniket Bharti's earlier trades

Aniket has previously been a part of Polish second division side Znicz Pruszkow. The young forward joined them at the age of 13. He was promoted to the senior side in 17. He also plied his trade with Lechia Gdansk.

Aniket's current stats stand at 15 goals after 52 matches. He averaged around 48 minutes per game for the Polish side, a number he will be hoping to increase at his new club.

Such young potential does serve as a future asset for the Indian national football team. Like his predecessor Ishan Pandita, who is also a forward, Aniket may be on the road to becoming a successor to Sunil Chhetri in the coming days.

