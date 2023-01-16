Former Rajasthan United star Martin Chaves replaces Tana at Churchill Brothers in shock move

Churchill Brothers have signed former Rajasthan United attacker Martin Chaves as a replacement for Tana in a shock transfer, Sportskeeda understands.

Chaves was one of several foreign players Rajasthan United signed ahead of the 2022-23 I-League season. He quickly established himself as a key player for them, scoring two goals and providing four assists from nine league matches.

The Dessert Warriors, though, recently confirmed that they have parted ways with the attacker. The player allegedly returned to Uruguay citing personal reasons in a bid to be close to his family.

Chaves had seemingly even joined Uruguayan Primera Division outfit La Luz Futbol Club. However, Sportskeeda has learned that he has joined Rajasthan United's league rivals Churchill Brothers in a sudden turn of events.

The 24-year-old is understood to have put pen to paper on a deal that would see him remain at the Goan club until the end of the season. He is already thought to be in India despite Rajasthan's statement, which has now been deleted, that he has returned to his homeland.

Sources state that Chaves has replaced Tana in the Red Machines squad, which is yet another surprise. The Spanish maestro scored and assisted two goals each for them in 11 I-League matches.

It is unclear why Churchill Brothers have parted ways with Tana despite his importance to the team. Sportskeeda has contacted the player and his representatives for comment, but is yet to receive a response.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Rajasthan United will raise objections against Chaves' transfer to their I-League rivals. They had notably released him to allow him to return to South America.

Churchill Brothers face Rajasthan United on Tuesday

Back on the field, Rajasthan United will host Churchill Brothers at home in the I-League on Tuesday, January 17. The Dessert Warriors notably emerged victorious when the two sides met in Goa in November.

Pushpender Kundu's side are currently placed sixth in the I-League table with 18 points from 11 matches. With an Indian Super League (ISL) promotion up for grabs, they will be hopeful of climbing further up the ladder in the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, the Red Machines sit eighth in the standings, two places below their upcoming opponents. They have 13 points to their name, having won only three, and drawn and lost four each in their 11 games so far.

A win against Fernando Varela's side on Tuesday will see Rajasthan go third in the table. The Goan outfit, on the other hand, will be keen to return to winning ways, having not tasted victory in two matches.

