From no-hopers to ISL 2022-23 final: Bengaluru FC fans rejoice after team's dramatic semi-final win vs. Mumbai City FC

By Sayantan Guha
Modified Mar 13, 2023 00:57 IST
Bengaluru FC will be now traveling to Goa for the ISL 2022-23 grand finale.
Bengaluru FC will be now traveling to Goa for the ISL 2022-23 grand finale. (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

A consuming 210 minutes of football, couldn't separate the two sides. 16 perfectly-placed spot-kicks couldn't separate the two sides. Ultimately, two nerve-wracking kicks to the ball ended up deciding what was a blockbuster ISL 2022-23 semi-final between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC on March 12.

The unfiltered emotions of the BFC fans spilled onto social media from the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The Blues, who were grovelling in the ninth spot in the league standings on December 31 last year, went on an eight-match winning run to seal a berth in the playoffs.

Even in the knockout phase, Simon Grayson's men were undeterred while facing the heavyweights. They brushed aside Kerala Blasters in a drama-filled eliminator to set up a semi-final clash for the ages with the ISL League Shield winners.

Despite some blistering attacking football from Mumbai in the first leg, Bengaluru managed to come away with a narrow 1-0 lead. As the Blues welcomed the Islanders to their den on Sunday, it seemed like the stage was set for a mighty performance from the hosts.

However, after 120 minutes of frantic football, it was Mumbai City who stood tall in the fixture and cut down BFC's lead from the first leg. With the match tied at 2-2 on aggregate, it was time for the dreaded penalty shootout.

Both sides converted 16 penalties on the trot before Mehtab Singh, the man who had scored the equalizer for MCFC earlier in the game, stepped up. Unfazed by his slightly too-straight run-up, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu managed to parry away the center-back's effort and give Bengaluru a shot at glory.

Who's the taker? Sandesh Jhingan, the ever-reliant center-back who now had to make his mark on the other end of the pitch. As the ball kissed Jhingan's boot and nestled into the net, euphoria swallowed the Kanteerava Stadium and social media.

Here's how the fans reacted:

a memorable season for our @bengalurufc 🙌🏼🔥🥳from no hopes of playoffs to enter the finals of #ISL 2023💪🏼 #BFC 💙 https://t.co/S6ooIK2MeV
All the players today right from Gurpreet to all our defenders and midfielders gave their 200% today. We really deserved this victory ❤️#BengaluruFC #MumbaiCityFC #BFC #MCFC #ISL #BFCMCFC #WeAreBFC #LetsFootball
BFC comeback documentary https://t.co/tVWqb6wdGM
Literally goosebumps.. Bfc bfc.. 🔥 🔥 #BFCvsMCFC #BFCMCFC#WeAreBfc #BengaluruFC twitter.com/IndSuperLeague…
What a game bro, worth the 400 km journey 😮‍💨 #BFC https://t.co/5GEqlKdIyD
Every BFC fans right now 😁#BengaluruFC #wearebfc#NammaBengalurufc #kannada https://t.co/ixoNAUt4bu
The fortress. It's favourite sons. Stories. Vintage night. That's that. We are BFC and We aint done.. #WeAreBFC

Bengaluru FC fans celebrate Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's heroics against Mumbai City FC on social media

In knockout ties, it's often the strikers who hog the limelight given the tightly-contested nature of the matches. But Sunday night was different.

Despite both sides' best efforts, it wasn't the most conservative game of football. Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC both attacked in numbers when the opportunity arrived, creating multiple chances.

However, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu for BFC and Phurba Lachenpa for MCFC put up an absolute goalkeeping masterclass over the 90 minutes. While Gurpreet made six saves, Phurba bettered it with eight.

Fans were lavish in their praise for Sandhu on Twitter:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - The hero of #bengalurufc #isl #indianfootball #bfcmcfc https://t.co/HHjMUZTyRf
Gurpreet paaji tussi great ho#BFC
Gurpreet and Lachenpa tonight https://t.co/NRL2NDfImg

Ultimately, at the end of the night, it was the Bengaluru custodian who reigned supreme due to his match-winning save from Mehtab Singh's penalty. But the Twitterati lauded the efforts from both the keepers.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru will now travel to Goa to face either Hyderabad FC or ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL 2022-23 final on March 18.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
