Frustrated Bengaluru FC fans feel 'robbed' after two controversial calls in the finals against ATK Mohun Bagan | ISL 2022-23

The stage was set for the grand finale of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season as the two titans faced off against each other in a battle for ultimate glory. The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC was a cracking contest, but it was once again the referees who stole the headlines.

Three penalties were awarded in regulation time, while the match officials appeared to miss another. After the Mariners converted the first penalty to take the lead, Roy Krishna appeared to be brought down by Pritam Kotal in the first quarter of the game.

Bengaluru FC’s players were all over referee Harish Kundu protesting the decision, but he certainly had none of it. Amidst the chaos, Krishna was not involved in the protests as he walked away. Nonetheless, it was a controversial call and one which frustrated Bengaluru players and fans alike.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



WAS THIS A PENALTY? 🤔



Disney+Hotstar



#ISL #IndianFootball #ATKMBBFC Bengaluru FC fans and players appeal for a penalty as Pritam Kotal apparently brings down Roy Krishna inside the box with a wild kick. However, the referee does not give a penalty.WAS THIS A PENALTY? 🤔Disney+Hotstar Bengaluru FC fans and players appeal for a penalty as Pritam Kotal apparently brings down Roy Krishna inside the box with a wild kick. However, the referee does not give a penalty. ❌😳WAS THIS A PENALTY? 🤔📷 Disney+Hotstar#ISL #IndianFootball #ATKMBBFC https://t.co/Pn6dUNBSBZ

Towards the end of the first half, BFC were awarded a penalty with Krishna clearly fouled by Subhasish Bose. This time, the referee pointed to the spot and Sunil Chhetri stepped up and leveled the game.

After the Blues made it 2-1 in the 78th minute, the referee awarded a penalty once again when Pablo Perez was deemed to have pushed Kiyan Nassiri. This time, however, replays showed that Perez fouled the winger just outside the box. Dimitri Petratos converted the resulting spot-kick and the game was set for extra time.

Fans react to referee’s controversial calls against Bengaluru FC

The Blues faithful were certainly frustrated with the controversial decisions. The game was played with high intensity, but the calls unquestionably hindered a brilliant game. Match officials stealing the spotlight has not been new this season, with supporters expressing disappointment.

SOORYA @SooryaSK99

ISL REFEREES NEVER LET YOU DOWN!! Disappointed to see inconsistent and questionable decisions by referees in the ISL again and again. It takes away from the game and impacts the players' hard work. Hope to see better officiating in the future.ISL REFEREES NEVER LET YOU DOWN!! #ISLFinal Disappointed to see inconsistent and questionable decisions by referees in the ISL again and again. It takes away from the game and impacts the players' hard work. Hope to see better officiating in the future.ISL REFEREES NEVER LET YOU DOWN!! #ISLFinal https://t.co/19eJniu81m

Shawn Ivan D'souza @RedFella31 Harish Kundu with a disaster class in the first half. He needed the linesman to inform him about our penalty. #WeAreBFC Harish Kundu with a disaster class in the first half. He needed the linesman to inform him about our penalty. #WeAreBFC

JD @Jaygowda6969 One team would have been lifting the trophy right now if not for Harish kundu. #ATKMBBFC One team would have been lifting the trophy right now if not for Harish kundu. #ATKMBBFC

निमित्त @Hazpazzz Heard Bengaluru fc got robbed in final... Heard Bengaluru fc got robbed in final... https://t.co/cJi5Xxce4n

Fans questioned the standards of the referees this season, especially considering the occasion. A few Kerala Blasters fans also had a pop at Bengaluru FC fans, considering the highly debated decision in the playoff tie to award Chettri’s goal.

Vishnu Udayan @Vishnuudayan



#IndianSuperLeague #ISL Not sure whether I should call it karma, but this is freaking hilarious to watch referee calling such decisions against #BFC Not sure whether I should call it karma, but this is freaking hilarious to watch referee calling such decisions against #BFC #IndianSuperLeague #ISL

Vishal @_vishal_varma_



#ATKMBvsBFC ISL really needs to get better referees. You can't be missing penalty decisions and be giving out yellow cards just because you have them in your pocket. Bloody appalling ISL really needs to get better referees. You can't be missing penalty decisions and be giving out yellow cards just because you have them in your pocket. Bloody appalling#ATKMBvsBFC

Mohammed Farman @Mfarman431v08

Give me the whistle & the cards bro , I’ll do a better job at refereeing



That’s not a pen

Contact is outside the box

🤦🤦🤦



#WeAreBFC #ATKMBBFC #ISL What a clueless refereeGive me the whistle & the cards bro , I’ll do a better job at refereeingThat’s not a penContact is outside the box🤦🤦🤦 #ISL FINAL #IndianSuperLeague What a clueless referee Give me the whistle & the cards bro , I’ll do a better job at refereeing That’s not a pen Contact is outside the box 🤦🤦🤦#WeAreBFC #ATKMBBFC #ISL #ISLFINAL #IndianSuperLeague

J.O.K.E.RRR @j_o_k_e_RW



This is what happen when both teams paid referee ...



Indian joker league for a reason!



And even tho i want Bengaluru to win this they are really deserved for this underserved penalty 🏿

Atk 2 - Bfc 2This is what happen when both teams paid referee...Indian joker league for a reason!And even tho i want Bengaluru to win this they are really deserved for this underserved penalty #isl || #ATKMBBFC Atk 2 - Bfc 2 This is what happen when both teams paid referee😭😭...Indian joker league for a reason!And even tho i want Bengaluru to win this they are really deserved for this underserved penalty👍🏿 #isl || #ATKMBBFC https://t.co/CZ5DLadkwp

The Indian Super League season has been one to remember in terms of footballing action, but poor decisions by officials have cast a shadow over the brilliance of the players.

