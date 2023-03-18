Frustrated Bengaluru FC fans feel 'robbed' after two controversial calls in the finals against ATK Mohun Bagan | ISL 2022-23

The stage was set for the grand finale of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season as the two titans faced off against each other in a battle for ultimate glory. The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC was a cracking contest, but it was once again the referees who stole the headlines.
Three penalties were awarded in regulation time, while the match officials appeared to miss another. After the Mariners converted the first penalty to take the lead, Roy Krishna appeared to be brought down by Pritam Kotal in the first quarter of the game.
Bengaluru FC’s players were all over referee Harish Kundu protesting the decision, but he certainly had none of it. Amidst the chaos, Krishna was not involved in the protests as he walked away. Nonetheless, it was a controversial call and one which frustrated Bengaluru players and fans alike.
Towards the end of the first half, BFC were awarded a penalty with Krishna clearly fouled by Subhasish Bose. This time, the referee pointed to the spot and Sunil Chhetri stepped up and leveled the game.
After the Blues made it 2-1 in the 78th minute, the referee awarded a penalty once again when Pablo Perez was deemed to have pushed Kiyan Nassiri. This time, however, replays showed that Perez fouled the winger just outside the box. Dimitri Petratos converted the resulting spot-kick and the game was set for extra time.
Fans react to referee’s controversial calls against Bengaluru FC
The Blues faithful were certainly frustrated with the controversial decisions. The game was played with high intensity, but the calls unquestionably hindered a brilliant game. Match officials stealing the spotlight has not been new this season, with supporters expressing disappointment.
Fans questioned the standards of the referees this season, especially considering the occasion. A few Kerala Blasters fans also had a pop at Bengaluru FC fans, considering the highly debated decision in the playoff tie to award Chettri’s goal.
The Indian Super League season has been one to remember in terms of footballing action, but poor decisions by officials have cast a shadow over the brilliance of the players.