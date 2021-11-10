Futsal Club Championship 2021: Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC qualify for the semi-finals

Mohammedan SC qualified for the semifinals of the Futsal Club Championship 2021 with a 5-1 win over Chanmari Zothan in Group A. Bengaluru FC lost 3-2 to Kuppuraj FC in the final Group B game. However, they advanced to the semifinals due to a superior head-to-head record against Sporting Clube de Goa.

Sporting Clube De Goa missed out on qualification despite an 8-5 win over Speedforce FC in Group B. Baroda FC bowed out of the tournament with pride after beating Super Strikers FC with a 5-4 scoreline in the final Group A game.

Mohammedan SC scored their first goal through Filbert Pereira in the 11th minute and the scoreline stayed 1-0 in favor of the Black Panthers at half-time. However, the flood gates opened in the second half as Pereira netted the game's second in the 22nd minute before Hilton Fernandes and Snedden made it 4-0.

Roluapuia scored a consolation goal for Chanmari Zothan before Pereira scored his third of the game to make it 5-1 at full time.

Mohammedan SC finished top of Group A to qualify for the Futsal Club Championship 2021 semi-finals.

Maria Vivek opened the scoring for Kuppuraj FC against Bengaluru FC with a free-kick in the 13th minute. The Blues restored parity from substitute Shighil NS in the 25th minute.

Bengaluru FC went into the lead after Bekey Oram found the back of the net courtesy of a reverse pass from Edwin Rossario. However, Kuppuraj FC hit back instantly with goals from Vivek and Ganapathy to run out 3-2 winners in their final Futsal Club Championship 2021 game.

Indian Football Team @IndianFootball



Kuppuraj FC hold on to snatch the victory against Bengaluru FC, as the referee brings an end to the match!



BFC 2️⃣-3️⃣ KFC



⚔️ #IndianFootball⚽ Full-Time ⌛Kuppuraj FC hold on to snatch the victory against Bengaluru FC, as the referee brings an end to the match!BFC 2️⃣-3️⃣ KFC #BFCKFC ⚔️ #HFCC Full-Time ⌛Kuppuraj FC hold on to snatch the victory against Bengaluru FC, as the referee brings an end to the match!BFC 2️⃣-3️⃣ KFC#BFCKFC ⚔️ #HFCC 🏆 #IndianFootball⚽ https://t.co/7agae2mosm

Futsal Club Championship 2021 Group A Final Standings and Results at a glance

Group A Final Standings: Mohammedan SC advance to the semi-finals.

Chanmari Zothan Futsal 4-6 Super Strikers FC

Baroda FC 0-9 Mohammedan SC

Super Strikers FC 3-4 Mohammedan SC

Chanmari Zothan 7-1 Baroda FC

Mohammedan SC 5-1 Chanmari Zothan Futsal

Baroda FC 5-4 Super Strikers FC

Futsal Club Championship 2021 Group B Final Standings and Results at a glance

Group B Final Standings: Bengaluru FC qualify for semi-finals, Sporting Clube de Goa miss out

Kuppuraj FC 7-9 Speed Force FC

Sporting Clube de Goa 3-4 Bengaluru FC

Kuppuraj FC 2-3 Sporting Clube de Goa

Speed Force FC 2-9 Bengaluru FC

Kuppuraj FC 3-2 Bengaluru FC

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sporting Clube de Goa 8-5 Speed Force FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy