Gerard Zaragoza exclusive interview: Bengaluru FC head coach on initial challenges, impact of youngsters, and playoff aspirations | ISL 2023-24 

Last year proved to be a challenging one for Bengaluru FC, marked by very contrasting fortunes. Following an early triumph in the Durand Cup, the Blues embarked on an impressive campaign, reaching the finals of both the Indian Super League and the Super Cup under Simon Grayson. Despite falling short of lifting both trophies, there was a sense of optimism surrounding the club’s future.

However, reality proved starkly different. Bengaluru FC struggled to replicate their earlier success, managing only one win in their first 10 league games. They appeared disoriented on the pitch, compounded by constant changes to the lineup, which ultimately led to Grayson's departure.

In response, the club turned to a familiar face in Gerard Zaragoza, their former assistant manager, during their triumphant 2018-19 season. Zaragoza’s appointment not only signaled a desire to improve performances but also hinted at a shift in playing style, transitioning from a traditional English approach to a more Spanish-inspired one.

He started his tenure with a victory at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium against Jamshedpur FC. However, the task of revitalizing a team struggling for rhythm, while implementing a fresh tactical philosophy was a significant test.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the newly appointed head coach shared insights into the challenges he faced upon his arrival, where he emphasized the importance of rejuvenating the club’s spirit and energy.

"I arrived in December when the team only won seven points in ten games. In that moment, of course we worked tactically, but it was more important to look at things mentally than tactically. The first thing we did was to try to instill a fresh mentality into players. We looked to renew the energy of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the supporters there, and take lessons from BFC’s rich past as well."

Bengaluru have not surged to the top but gradually developed under Zaragoza, as they currently occupy the final playoff spot with three games remaining. There has been a notable improvement in defensive performances, with BFC conceding only one goal per game since the Spaniard’s arrival, while also keeping three clean sheets.

However, the team has faced difficulties in the attacking areas. Despite maintaining more than 50 percent of the ball in the majority of their matches and establishing a solid structure, Bengaluru have scored just nine goals in as many games under the new head coach.

This is a concern, and when quizzed about the reason behind it, Zaragoza stated that they are still in the process of working on better attacking patterns.

"In terms of tactics, when I arrived, the team had conceded 17 goals in ten games. So, first and foremost, we wanted to organize the team to defend and attack together. The players perfectly understood the defensive patterns and movements. We have reduced the number of chances and goals we have conceded. "

"But the reality is that we are working towards improving attacking patterns, which is the most challenging side of developing a team. We always say that it’s easy to destroy but difficult to build and organize. We need to work with the players in attacking situations, but we are still in this process, and the team is taking it step by step in implementing this approach," he revealed.

Setting aside the results, Bengaluru have unquestionably shown progress in aligning with Zaragoza’s vision on the pitch. The possession statistics mentioned above serve as just one example, but the Spanish coach explained how they go beyond surface-level metrics, delving into individual actions to develop the players.

"We certainly use statistics. For example, the game we lost to Mumbai City FC away from home (2-0), we had more possession and had more progressive passes than Mumbai, which is a sign of progress because they are a top team. We can see those statistics in defensive performances as well, in terms of movements and how the players adopted to our objectives. "

"We also look at videos, where we analyze every single action of the player and the team’s shape as a whole. To go into further detail, for example, with our full-backs, Poojary and Roshan, we usually work at the control in terms of where and how they need to receive the ball in attacking areas. They are showing improvement in every single training session and every game," he added.

The team appears to have a block away from home - Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza

Bengaluru FC’s disparity in performance and results between home and away games has been quite evident. The Blues have secured four victories and a draw at home under Zaragoza, while they have failed to win any games on their travels.

This inconsistency has let them down since the beginning of the season, and although their home form has seen improvement, questions persist regarding why they cannot replicate the same level of performance on the road.

Zaragoza attributes it to unfavorable scheduling, which has disrupted BFC’s momentum.

"Recently, we led the game against Kerala Blasters at home and performed well to get a win," he continued. "But then we had 12 days without a game before we played FC Goa. It’s not good to play three games in a row in one week, and similarly, it doesn’t help if we play after 12 days.

"What happens eventually is you need to start from the scratch, so we lost the feeling and momentum. That’s something I don’t like from the league. In February, we played six games in 29 days, whereas in March we played only two. In that case, it’s extremely hard for teams to prepare, not just Bengaluru FC."

Ultimately, despite all the challenges they have faced, Zaragoza remains honest in his assessment. He acknowledges that his players seem to have a mental barrier but remains optimistic that they will bounce back with just one game remaining.

"I think it boils down to the mental aspect. The reality is that the team appears to have a block away from home. At home, we are strong, took a lot of points, but we are the last team in the league in terms of away form. We now have only one game on our travels, and we look to finish strong."

But in this race, what sets Bengaluru FC apart from other teams competing for the playoffs is their wealth of experience. The team is led by top-class players like Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who have seen it all at the highest level.

Additionally, the acquisition of Nikhil Poojary and Chinglensana Singh during the winter transfer window not only displayed the board’s intent, but also bolstered the squad with much-needed experience. Zaragoza holds this aspect in high regard and believes it gives the club an advantage in high-pressure matches.

"Of course, it’s very important to have top players in tough situations. We also signed Chinglensana Singh and Nikhil Poojary and it’s perfect for my style of management. "

"When I arrived, we had a lot of young talented players, but ultimately we need to have these kinds of experienced players because they dominate the changing room and know what to do in difficult moments. Most of our players have played in the playoffs and a lot of them have even won the ISL. That know-how gives us a lot of points," he discolsed.

While the old guards have risen to the occasion, Zaragoza’s faith in young talents should not be overlooked. Players such as Shivaldo Singh, Harsh Patre, and Lalremtluanga Fanai have all been provided with numerous opportunities, and they have seized them with both hands.

The Spanish coach has certainly expressed high praise for the trio.

"I know the Bengaluru FC academy quite well from the last time I was here. The club is doing a great job in developing them and we want to continue that. You mentioned three names, but we have a lot more to come. We also have Sivasakthi, the captain of the Indian under-23 team, and everyone knows his potential."

"In terms of Harsh, he’s given us a lot in tough times. He is tactically astute and understands the game well, while Shivaldo and Fanai have impressed me from the very first day. It will be tough to give these players consistent opportunities because they are very young, but we need to give them chances because you can see their improvement every day," Zaragoza added.

However, in the long term, Zaragoza believes that the club must strike a balance between promoting youngsters while signing more experienced players to reach the level of top teams, which is where BFC aspires to be.

"We need to build a team continuously. When I arrived, we played with a lot of talented young players, something that is not bad. But if you want to qualify for the playoffs and win trophies, and at the same time, if you want to develop young players, ultimately we need to be realistic. "

"We need to acknowledge that if the goal is only promoting young talents, we need to forget the other things. But if you want to fight for the ISL Shield, you need to sign players at the same level as Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG," he shared.

“We are going to take it step by step” - Gerard Zaragoza

With only three games remaining, Bengaluru find themselves in a precarious position on the table and must win at least two of those matches to have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Following the match against Odisha FC after the international break, BFC will then encounter East Bengal FC, who are also vying for the sixth position. However, more notably, it sets up a clash between Zaragoza and Carles Cuadrat. The duo made history at Bengaluru FC, but now it’s a showdown between the master and the apprentice.

"First of all, Carles (Cuadrat) is a friend," Zaragoza said. "I always wish the best for him except when they are up against Bengaluru FC (laughs). We were together in 2018/19 season, which was an amazing year, possibly one of the best years as a coach. With Carles, the understanding was always brilliant, and that laid the foundation. We certainly did a very good job together at this club."

The Kanteerava factor could ultimately work in favor of the Blues in their battle. However, he also asserts that the team must take the initiative from the first minute against Odisha and Mohun Bagan at home to stand any chance of securing a positive result.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of the players adopting a step-by-step approach till the end of the season, which, according to him, will enhance their focus.

"It’s going to be tough. But we must bear in mind that they’ll be visiting the Kanteerava. It’s not the same to play here and I‘m confident they’ll approach facing us with caution. But the team needs to believe and take charge of the game. We are going to take it step by step, first against Odisha FC. Let’s see how many points the team can win and watch what the other teams can do."

"We have to forget about the playoffs, as we’ve performed well with this mindset before. After the win against Kerala Blasters, everyone started talking about playoffs, so we dropped our concentration. And as I always say, when the league is finished, the table will ultimately determine your deserving position. If we are not in playoffs, we’ll regroup next season and put in the necessary effort to bounce back," he concluded.