I-League: Rahul Raju completes loan move to Gokulam Kerala FC

Rahul Raju has completed his loan move to Gokulam Kerala FC. A source from the club confirmed with Sportskeeda that Rahul Raju has joined Gokulam for an undisclosed fee. The move comes on a loan deal with a buy-out option.

Rahul Raju started his football career for UKFC. He later made a move to SB FA Poovar. In 2021 he was roped in by Bengaluru FC. He was an essential member of the Bengaluru FC reserve squad. He was the top scorer in the 2021-22 RF Development League with seven goals from as many matches.

Raju also represented his team at the Next Gen Cup in the UK. His performances in the RF Development League and Next Gen Cup caught the attention of the GKFC scouts and as a result, they roped him in this season.

Raju mainly plays as a center forward. He can also play as a secondary striker and as a winger. His speed and excellent dribbling skills make him stand out from the other players. However, he has to work a lot on his positioning skills, which is something he will look to address with the reigning I-League champions.

Gokulam Kerala FC sign Everton Kaka but lose David Simbo to NEROCA FC

Gokulam Kerala FC have had a brilliant campaign in the last two I-League seasons. They performed brilliantly under the leadership of Vincenzo Alberto Annese. They even upset the odds in the AFC Cup group stage by defeating ATK Mohun Bagan in the opening game.

Vincenzo Alberto Annese resigned after their exit from the AFC Cup group stage. They recently appointed Richard Towa as their head coach. GKFC have also recently secured the signing of Brazilian midfielder Everton Kaka.

However, Gokulam Kerala currently have to cope up with the loss of defender David Simbo, who has joined NEROCA FC. They have decided not to participate in the 2022 Durand Cup. However, they may participate in the IFA Shield to strengthen their pre-season preparations.

