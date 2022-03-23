"Going to treat every match like a final" - Aizawl FC head coach ahead of Churchill Brothers SC clash

After two victories on the trot against Sudeva Delhi FC and Indian Arrows, Aizawl FC will next face a struggling Churchill Brothers SC side in the I-League on Thursday.

Ahead of the game, head coach Yan Law reiterated that the Goan club, irrespective of their results, are a 'fantastic team'. Addressing the media, the Aizawl FC gaffer said:

"I think that Churchill Brothers SC is a fantastic team. They've been really unfortunate with their results. But they are a really good team and I know they will bounce back to where they deserve to be. It's going to be a challenging game."

However, Law was quick to underline that his side are settled now and will treat every game like a 'final'. He said:

"Our team is well settled now. So we know what we have to do. Every individual knows their roles and responsibilities better. You have the whole squad together. So that's good. The main thing is that we are going to treat every match like a final from now on. Because if we want to get to the top, we are going to work as if we are playing every game as a final, so that's our motive."

"We aim to make the biggest comeback in the I-League" - Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law

After suffering four consecutive defeats in their opening games of the 2021-22 season, Aizawl FC have bounced back with two wins. In their previous game, the Mizoram-based club piped a youthful Indian Arrows side.

Asked by Sportskeeda if he felt his team have returned on the right track with the victories, Yan Law said:

"We forget the past. We work for the future. The boys are really well-gelled. The team bonding right now is really high. Everyone is really excited and ready to play. And like I have said, we aim to make the biggest comeback in the I-League. I'm pretty sure that the results will keep coming and if we keep playing as a team."

Although Churchill Brothers SC have struggled in the league, they will pose a threat to the Aizawl FC backline owing to their elite foreign attacking line.

The likes of Komron Tursunov, Sekou Sylla, and Kenneth Ikechukwu have shown glimpses of their goal-scoring prowess. Law, though, remains positive that his defenders can negate the threat.

