Jobby Justin is set to join I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC. The 29-year-old arrived at Chennaiyin FC during the start of the last campaign, but his opportunities were limited under new head coach Thomas Brdaric. As a result, Marina Machans announced his departure.

Justin’s fitness issues have crept up in recent years. He has only made eight appearances since the start of the 2021-22 season and has scored twice. Moreover, the forward has featured just 58 minutes under Brdaric, so the move unquestionably suits both parties.

The former Kolkata man piled up his trade for East Bengal FC in the I-League for two years, where he grabbed headlines. In this second season for the Red and Gold Brigade, Justin scored nine times and further assisted four goals to secure a second-place finish for his team.

Following his performances, he was called up to the Indian national team in 2019 and featured thrice. Justin then moved to Atletico de Kolkata in the Indian Super League and netted once in their title-winning campaign. During the start of the 2020-21 campaign, he suffered a season-ending injury in pre-season, which limited his chances.

Can Jobby Justin propel Gokulam Kerala’s performances?

Gokulam Kerala have dominated the I-League over the last two seasons. The Malabarians finished their league campaign with back-to-back titles and appear to be a formidable force to be reckoned with. They have, however, taken a back seat this time.

They are currently placed 5th in the table, with 18 points to their name. The side from Kerala are seven points behind league leaders Sreenidi Deccan FC and is in desperate need of fresh additions to the squad. Moreover, they have only scored nine goals this season.

Following influential coach Vincenzo Anesse’s departure and Richard Towa parting ways in December, Spanish coach Fransec Bonet has now taken charge of the club. With the signing of experienced Jobby Justin, Gokulam Kerala FC will hope to reach the summit of the I-League yet again.

