Gokulam Kerala sign Martin Chaves on a 2-year deal - Reports

According to reports, Gokulam Kerala FC have signed Martin Chaves from Churchill Brothers SC on a two-year deal.

According to Times of India reporter Marcus Mergulhao, the Malabarians have roped in the services of Uruguayan attacking midfielder.

"Gokulam Kerala have signed Martin Chaves from Churchill Brothers on a two-year deal. Very good player," he wrote on X.

Martin Chaves had an impressive season with Churchill Brothers, scoring five goals and assisting six times in 22 appearances. He scored a goal each against Delhi FC, Namdhari FC, Shillong Lajong, Mohammedan SC, and Rajasthan United FC.

He also captained the I-League club in the recently concluded edition of the tournament. The versatile player played across multiple positions, including left winger, defensive midfielder, center midfielder, attacking midfielder, and defensive forward.

The 25-year-old player attacker played a total of 1700 minutes in I-League 2023-24.

Gokulam Kerala FC will be Martin Chaves' fourth stint in the Indian football circuit and third in the I-League. He made his debut in Indian football with NorthEast United FC during ISL 2019-20.

The Uruguayan scored three goals and assisted as many times from 18 appearances with the Highlanders. He scored a goal against Odisha FC in a 2-1 losing cause and a brace against Chennaiyin FC in a 2-2 draw.

In his stint with Rajasthan United FC in the I-League 2022-23, Chaves scored four goals and provided six assists in 17 matches. He also scored a goal from four Durand Cup appearances and a couple of goals from four outings in the Super Cup.

I-League 2024-25 to commence on October 19

The upcoming edition of the I-League is scheduled to commence on October 19, 2024, and will conclude on April 30, 2025.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) released the calendar for the upcoming season with over 15 competitions scheduled for the 2024-25 Indian football season.