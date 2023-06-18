"Good banter from both sides" - Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC's rivalry spills onto social media on Father's Day

The rivalry between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC has become an eternal part of the fabric of Indian football for over a century. The emotions have often boiled over to the pitch and sometimes even on social media through fans.

But on Sunday, June 18, on the occasion of Father's Day, a holiday honoring one's father, or father figure, the official Twitter handle of both the clubs went head-on, taking shots at each other.

It started out with Mohun Bagan Super Giant tweeting a compilation video of the highlights of all their victories against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

"This Father’s Day, sit back and cherish all 6 Kolkata Derby wins in Hero ISL," the official handle captioned the video.

In sports, calling one team or player the father of their opponents essentially shows their dominance over the other (their sons). Hence, the Mariners hinted at their superiority over their arch-rivals.

Since both clubs joined ISL in 2020, the two Kolkata Giants have locked horns on six occasions in the league and the Green and Maroon Brigade have trumped over the Torchbearers every time.

Meanwhile, in response, East Bengal fans pointed out the fact that their club still has a superior record in the derby across competitions.

Chayan🇮🇳 @chay_eb

BTW here is your birth certificate my son & also thanks for not forgetting to wish ur Dad

#EastBengal #JoyEastBengal

@eastbengal_fc @mohunbagansg Sometimes my son playfully says, "Let's play Dad where I will be the dad and you will be the son." But does that really mean a son can be a dad?BTW here is your birth certificate my son & also thanks for not forgetting to wish ur Dad @mohunbagansg Sometimes my son playfully says, "Let's play Dad where I will be the dad and you will be the son." But does that really mean a son can be a dad?BTW here is your birth certificate my son & also thanks for not forgetting to wish ur Dad 😊#EastBengal #JoyEastBengal@eastbengal_fc https://t.co/A0CYIFRZzU

East Bengal FC with a subtle response to the banter from Mohun Bagan Super Giant

After MBSG stirred up social media with their wisecrack, the East Bengal fans were patiently waiting for their club's official handle to come up with a handy response. However, the Red and Gold Brigade steered away from any irrelevant banter, tweeting:

Captioned "A proper Father's Day post", the EBFC official handle posted about the first father-son duo to play for the club. A seemingly snarkty response to their neighbouring rival's banter.

But across the spectrum, both fans agreed that such healthy banter from both ends was a necessity in Indian football to stir up conversation.

