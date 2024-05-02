Gujarat Super League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Gandhinagar Giants vs Vadodara Warriors, Match 2

The Ahmedabad Avengers are placed atop the Gujarat Super League 2024 points table, following a 2-0 victory over the Surat Strikers in the season opener of the competition on Wednesday (May 1).

The Avengers have three points and a goal difference of two, having scored a couple of goals and conceded none thus far in the competition.

Meanwhile, Surat Strikers are languishing at the bottom of the standings with a loss and a goal difference of -2. They failed to score a goal against the Avengers and conceded a couple, leaving them in the sixth position.

Vadodara Warriors are placed second in the Gujarat Super League 2024 standings with three points and a goal difference of one, having defeated Gandhinagar Giants 1-0 in the second encounter of the season.

Gandhinagar Giants, on the other hand, are fifth in the points table with zero points and a goal difference of -1. The 10-man Giants faced a defeat in the season opener but will look to bounce back when they face table-toppers Ahmedabad Avengers on Saturday (May 4).

Karnavati Knights and Saurashtra Spartans are placed third and fourth, respectively, in the points table. Both teams are yet to play a match in the inaugural edition of the Gujarat Super League.

The Knights and Spartans will face each other on Thursday (May 2) and both clubs will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

Gujarat Super League 2024: Day Results (Wednesday, May 1)

Match 1 - Ahmedabad Avengers beat Surat Strikers 2-0

Match 2 - Gandhinagar Giants lost to Vadodara Warriors 1-0

Gujarat Super League 2024: Fixtures (Thursday, May 2)

Match 3 - Karnavati Knights vs Saurashtra Spartans, 7:30 PM IST

(Venue: EKA Arena, TransStadia in Ahmedabad)

ALSO READ | Gujarat Super League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details