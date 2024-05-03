Gujarat Super League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Karnavati Knights vs Saurashtra Spartans, Match 3

Karnavati Knights have moved to the top of the Gujarat Super League 2024 points table following a 3-1 victory over Saurashtra Spartans on Thursday, May 2.

The Knights have three points and a goal difference of two, having scored three goals and conceded one. They will look to hold the top position with a victory over Surat Strikers in their upcoming encounter.

Speaking of the match, Pratik opened the scoring for the Knights in the eighth minute, while Moinuddin scored the equalizer for the Spartans in the 36th minute. In the second half, Ramsinghbhai (57') and Vignesh (88') scored a goal each to guide Karnavati Knights to a comfortable victory.

As a result of the Knights' victory, Ahmedabad Avengers and Vadodara Warriors have slipped to the second and third positions, respectively. Both clubs have three points each and a goal difference of two and one, respectively.

Gandhinagar Giants have climbed to the fourth position in the Gujarat Super League 2024 standings. They have zero points and a goal difference of -1 from one outing in the inaugural edition of the competition.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra Spartans are placed fifth in the standings, having lost to Karnavati Knights in their season opener. They have a goal difference of -2, scoring one goal and conceding three.

Surat Strikers continue to occupy the last position in the points table. They are yet to open their account and will look to bag their first win of the season when they face table-toppers Karnavati Knights on Saturday, May 4.

Gujarat Super League 2024: Day Results (Thursday, May 2)

Match 3 - Karnavati Knights beat Saurashtra Spartans 3-1

Gujarat Super League 2024: Fixtures (Saturday, May 4)

Match 4 - Ahmedabad Avengers vs Gandhinagar Giants, 4:30 PM IST

Match 5 - Surat Strikers vs Karnavati Knights, 7:00 PM IST

Match 6 - Vadodara Warriors vs Saurashtra Spartans, 9:30 PM IST

(Venue: EKA Arena, TransStadia in Ahmedabad)

