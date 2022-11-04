Happy with our level of performance in the 2nd half: Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd after loss against FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat at the hands of FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday, November 3.

However, Red Miners head coach Aidy Boothroyd opined after the game that he was pleased with his side's performance in the second half.

In the post-match press conference, the Englishman underlined that after his team conceded two early goals, their predetermined plans went out of the window. He averred:

"We worked very hard on our game plan, depending on our opponents. FC Goa are a very good team, and we had a plan for them like every other team. Within the first four to five minutes, the plan went straight out the window, so we had to adapt and improvise."

He was, however, quick to state:

"I was happy with our level of performance, individually and collectively, in the second half, and this is how football is for the coach or the players. For a minute, you are out of the game, and the next minute, you come fighting, and that is what we intend to do."

"Have to give credit to the FC Goa goalkeeper" - Jamshedpur FC boss Aidy Boothroyd

Jamshedpur FC started the second half strongly after conceding two goals in the first 45.

They had more attempted shots than the Gaurs in the second half but lacked composure in the final third.

Speaking about his team's performance, Boothroyd added:

"We did create a lot of chances. We have to give credit to the FC Goa goalkeeper (Dheeraj Singh), who managed to keep the ball out. I would have been very worried if we conceded a lot of chances and goals without creating chances, and sometimes it is not just your day, and unfortunately that was the case for us tonight."

After four games, Jamshedpur FC are placed eighth in the league standings with four points. The Men of Steel will have to quickly dust themselves up and return to winning ways if they're to defend their ISL Shield.

