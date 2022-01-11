"He's moving his pieces really well" - Odisha FC boss Kiko Ramirez praises Kerala Blasters FC head coach

Odisha FC started the season on a high with two consecutive victories before hitting a slump in form. Riding on the back of a 4-2 comeback victory against Mumbai City FC, Kiko Ramirez's men will be eager to carry forward the momentum.

After nine games, the team are eighth in the points table with four wins and losses each and a draw. Asked about their upcoming opponents and table-toppers Kerala Blasters, Kiko Ramirez said:

"We know that Kerala Blasters FC have important points right now. They are in a good dynamic, they are winning matches and it keeps the players in a good mood. They are hard workers, everybody on the pitch. They also have three really good attackers in the forward area that can be a threat for any team."

The last time Odisha FC locked horns with Kerala Blasters, the Kalinga Warriors suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat. Kiko Ramirez believes his team will have to be wary of KBFC's counter-attacks. He explained:

"It [the previous game] was a neck and neck match. Both teams had chances. Even in the first half, we had our chances to be in front. At that point, they changed a little bit and used their counter-attacks really well. They could damage us because of that. We are aware of this strength they have and we hope that the match doesn't go in the same direction."

Serbian head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has led Kerala Blasters FC to the top of the table and Kiko Ramirez only had words of appreciation for what his compatriot has been doing. The Spaniard said:

"He's doing a great job. They are leading the points table and he's moving his pieces really well. He's using his players in a smart way and they are achieving the results."

"Sadly, the rules were changed" - Odisha FC boss on the postponement of ATK Mohun Bagan match

Odisha FC last took the field on January 3 against Mumbai City FC. They have yet to play a game in the league since then. Their fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan was postponed due to a player testing positive for COVID-19 in the Mariners camp.

The league has reportedly informed clubs that if 15 players are available, the matches will go ahead as per schedule. If not, and the match can't be rescheduled, a 3-0 win will be awarded to the other team. If neither team can field 15 players, the fixture will be considered a goal-less draw.

Odisha FC have a right to feel hard done by after their game against ATK Mohun Bagan was rescheduled. They could have faced a considerably weakened ATKMB side had the game gone on or should have been awarded a 3-0 victory. In response to a question about the league's decision, Kiko Ramirez said:

"Of course, we planned for the match and were ready to face ATK Mohun Bagan. The important thing in this situation is that we followed the rules. We respect the rules and sadly the rules were changed. Let's see how it affects the rest of the competition. But we need to try to be safe and have everybody respect the rules."

The 51-year-old added:

"This situation creates a dangerous situation to repeat because we have the rules that are now suddenly changed. So it's not good for the competition. But of course, everybody knows and everybody agrees that the first thing is the safety of the players and all the people in the league."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar