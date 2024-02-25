"Heartbreaking because these young boys deserved something" - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto lauds players after loss to Bengaluru | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto made note of the valiant effort shown by his young side when they went down fighting 1-2 to Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 24.

Although Javi Hernandez gave the Blues the lead, Ramhlunchhunga equalized for the Nawabs, only for Sivasakthi Narayanan to come on late in the game and score a goal to take all three points for the hosts.

Speaking to the media after the game, Singto, however, said that he was extremely impressed by his wards' showing.

“The young boys showed more maturity in the game, in all the phases. Many a time, we pinned down BFC (and their) national team players like Sunil (Chhetri), Sana (Chinglensana Singh), Nikhil Poojary and Roshan (Singh). Siva (Sivasakthi Narayanan) came in and made a difference (to the final result changed things)," said Singto.

"Today was one of the best performances we gave as a team, but it wasn’t enough. That’s why it’s heartbreaking because these young boys deserved something at this point,” he added.

"Against Mark Zothanpuia, Sunil Chhetri didn’t have many chances" - Thangboi Singto

Singto also shared how happy he was that Hyderabad finally broke the jinx and scored for the first time in the second phase of the ISL through a Ramhlunchhunga curler.

This was also the first goal the Yellow and Black had scored since Makan Chothe's wonder strike against Sreenidi Deccan in a 1-4 defeat in the Kalinga Super Cup in January.

“I was happy to see that we scored after a long, long time. It’s just a click. A small crack in the opening there, but hopefully, (I wish) we get more next game. But I'm proud of the boys. I don’t have a word in which I can more than say that not (just) me, but we as a club, as a team, we’re proud of the boys,” said Singto.

When asked about the performance of young Mark Zothanpuia, playing out of position as a centre-back to cover Alex Saji and Joao Victor's suspensions, the head coach was all praise.

“He (Zothanpuia) is a big example of young players believing in the staff, believing in the coach. Playing in a position against Sunil Chhetri, a top top (player), legend, the best player India has ever produced. And against him, Sunil didn’t have many chances. But the bane was that a young, upcoming striker (Narayanan) comes and breaks everyone's hearts. But I hope we recover quickly because we don’t have much time,” Singto stated.

Hyderabad next host Punjab FC at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Tuesday, February 27.