Hope we don't slip mid-season: Mumbai City FC's goalscorer Apuia cautious after victory against East Bengal | ISL 2022-23

With every passing season, Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) has kept on growing and increasing the firepower in his arsenal. Despite being just 22, the Aizawl-born footballer has established himself as one of the finest midfield talents in the country.

On Friday, December 16, against a struggling East Bengal side, Apuia turned the page on an enthralling new chapter that he's scripting with the ball at his feet.

The Mumbai City FC midfielder, displaying immaculate composure and calmness, stabbed two goals into the heart of the Torchbearers' defense. His first brace in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC goals in our blistering win over the Torch Bearers last night to continue the unbeaten run



#EBFCMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity @apuiaralte45 An amazing performance to behold from this young man who scoredgoals in our blistering win over the Torch Bearers last night to continue the unbeaten run An amazing performance to behold from this young man who scored 2️⃣ goals in our blistering win over the Torch Bearers last night to continue the unbeaten run 💥#EBFCMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 @apuiaralte45 https://t.co/yh4Zap9zqB

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda after the game, the former NorthEast United FC midfielder expressed his elation after bagging the brace. Apuia stated:

"It is a great feeling. This is the first time I have scored twice in a single match. But the most important thing is we got the three points."

For his first goal of the night, Apuia's shrewd run into the opposition box was complemented by a gorgeous outside-the-boot pass by Greg Stewart. As East Bengal defenders turned into mere bystanders, the youngster nudged the ball into the back of the net.

The 22-year-old once again got on the scoresheet in the 59th minute, not before flooring custodian Kamaljit Singh twice with his ballerina-like gesticulation.

The AIFF Elite Academy graduate has now pushed his goalscoring tally to three for the season. Asked about his newly found goalscoring boots, Apuia replied:

"Well, it depends on the position I play in. The coach is playing me in a Number 10 role so I need to score a few and assist. I think I should get the sweets now. (Laughs)"

Meanwhile, with three points on Friday, Mumbai have leapfrogged Hyderabad FC to regain the top spot in the league standings. The Islanders have 24 points from 10 games, remaining unbeaten in the league so far.

A top-notch start for the former champions to see the least. However, Apuia wanted to remain cautious, taking lessons from their breakdown midway through last season, saying:

"It feels great being unbeaten in 10 games. I hope we don't slip in the middle like we did last season. We started well but couldn't end the season well. I hope that doesn't happen again and this time we win the ISL."

"A pleasure to play with them" - Apuia on his Mumbai City FC teammates

Throughout the build-up to the clash against Mumbai City FC, East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine stressed the quality of players the Islanders have at their disposal.

Although Apuia made two inch-perfect runs to make himself available for the goals, he also had the luxury of relying on Greg Stewart and Jorge Pereyra Diaz's qualities for the assists.

What's it like to play with some great players? The young midfielder averred:

"All the players in our starting lineup, for me, are some of the best players in the league. It's a pleasure to play with them. I just need to make a movement and I know they'll find me. It was a great experience!"

Before the start of the season, Apuia had expressed his intentions to score more goals. It's one thing to make high claims. It's one thing to back it up.

Under the able guidance of Des Buckingham, the 22-year-old is proving every day that there are a lot more dimensions to his game that the country is yet to witness.

Poll : 0 votes