Hugo Boumous scores as Mumbai City FC beat Bengaluru FC in ISL pre-season friendly

Bengaluru FC concluded their set of pre-season friendlies with a 1-0 loss against Mumbai City FC at Nagoa. Hugo Boumous found his shot deflected off a Blues player to score the only goal of the match giving Sergio Lobera's side the victory. The Blues now find themselves lacking confidence ahead of their first Indian Super League fixture against FC Goa on the 22nd of November.

Carles Cuadrat named a fairly strong side for the fixture in a bid to give a few first-team players a few minutes on the pitch before the start of the tournament. Pratik Chaudhuri and Juanan occupied the central defensive roles with Ashique Kurniyan and Harmanjot Khabra playing at right and left full-back respectively.

The fixture marked the first start for new Brazilian signing Cleiton Silva. None of the starting XI from Bengaluru FC played the entire 90 minutes barring goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, named a strong starting XI as well with Hernan Santana starting alongside Sarthak Golui. Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Adam le Fondre were part of a strong attacking unit for the Islanders.

A tough season ahead for Bengaluru FC?

A 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC and a subsequent 1-0 loss to Mumbai City FC was perhaps not the pre-season that Carles Cuadrat was hoping for. While the Blues have been doing well defensively, the Spaniard still has a lot of work to do with the attacking unit.

The previous season saw the goal tally dry up for the club following the departure of sharpshooter Miku. The likes of Manuel Onwu, Deshorn Brown, and Kevaughn Frater were not able to fill the gap left behind by Miku and Bengaluru FC ended the season without a trophy.

Cleiton Silva's recruitment has been a sign of intent from Cuadrat to strengthen his attacking unit. Whether or not the Brazilian fires this season, however, remains to be seen.