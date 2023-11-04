Hyderabad FC 1-1 Bengaluru FC: Player ratings for the Nizams as they settle for a point | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Gachibowli Stadium in the 2023-24 Indian Super League on Saturday. Mohammed Yasir’s first-half goal was nullified by Ryan Williams’ second-half strike for Bengaluru FC, leaving both teams satisfied with a point each.

Following a streak of three consecutive defeats, Hyderabad FC made a tactical shift to employ a five-man defense, featuring all three of their central defenders in the starting lineup.

Consequently, they started the game brightly, carving open Bengaluru FC’s defense and forcing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu into action on a couple of occasions.

However, the Blues bounced back after the first quarter of the game as they dictated the tempo and began posing problems or Hyderabad’s defense.

But it was the hosts who managed to take the lead with 10 minutes of the first half remaining. Oswaldo Alanis’ stunning pass found Yasir, who made no mistake in slotting the ball into the back of the net past a helpless Gurpreet. As the half-time whistle blew, the Nizams had a slender lead despite Bengaluru FC’s efforts.

Simon Grayson introduced Javi Hernandez into the match at halftime, a decision that immediately paid dividends for the visitors. Hernandez’s pass, slicing through the defense, found Halicharan Narzary, who then set up Ryan Williams for an simple tap-in.

Both teams had their fair share of chances after Bengaluru FC’s equalizer , but it ended all sqaure (1-1) after 90 minutes.

On that note, let’s take a look at how Hyderabad FC fared against Bengaluru FC at the Gachibowli Stadium.

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Gurmeet Singh [8.0]

Gurmeet made a fine save in the first half to deny Sunil Chhetri from close range and keep the scores level. He was then called into action in the second half, where he spread himself wide to deny Suresh Singh’s attempt.

Overall, he was dominant both in terms of shot-stopping and claiming crosses.

Chinglensana Singh [7.0]

Chinglensana was composed at the back, effectively tracking Sunil Chhetri’s runs behind the defense.

While his passing may have had some moments of inconsistency, his overall performance was commendable.

Nim Dorjee [6.0]

Dorjee had a nervy game at times and committed an error in the second half that could have been detrimental to his team.

However, he was largely an imposing presence at the back and defended his box well.

Oswaldo Alanis [8.5]

Alanis took up the position of the left center-back, but his role for Hyderabad FC, at times, resembled that of a deep-lying playmaker.

His long-distance passing was truly impressive, and he was instrumental in setting up the first goal, which was converted by Yasir.

Nikhil Poojary [7.0]

Poojary was a bit imprecise with his passing, but he was an energetic presence on the right flank and won several of his duels against former teammate Halicharan Narzary.

However, he was caught out of position for Bengaluru FC’s first goal when Javi Hernandez played a defense-splitting pass.

Joao Victor [7.0]

Victor was given a more attacking role today and he certainly delivered. His late runs into the penalty area were a source of chance-creation for Hyderabad FC, and he had a chance to score a goal if his finishing had been sharper.

Sahil Tavora [7.5]

Tavora sat in front of the back five and screened the attack in front of him. He ensured that Hyderabad FC won the midfield battle, while his short and quick passing kept the game moving, especially in the first half.

Mark Zothanpuia [6.5]

Starting for the first time this season, Mark put in a solid performance against Ryan Williams.

Although he appeared a bit inexperienced when defending, he displayed brilliance in possession, even setting up a huge opportunity for Moya in the second half

Mohammed Yasir [8.5]

Yasir was instrumental for Hyderabad FC, often drifting centrally from a wide position which posed problems for Bengaluru FC.

His efforts were rewarded with a goal, as he made an excellent run, took the ball down brilliantly, and powered it into the net.

After a strong first half, he was substituted around the hour mark due to an injury.

Jonathan Moya [5.0]

Moya was an anonymous presence in attack but provided Hyderabad FC with a presence upfront, which was missing in the first three games.

His constant movement created space for the midfielders to operate. However, he squandered a clear-cut opportunity in the second half, a moment that had the potential to change his team’s fate.

Felipe Amorim [6.0]

Amorim showed some flashy touches, but he once again struggled to produce anything of significance in the final third.

Substitutes

Hitesh Sharma [6.5]

Hitesh Sharma came around the hour mark and improved Hyderabad FC’s midfield who were being overloaded by Bengaluru FC.

He, however, struggled to create anything meaningful in attack.

Joe Knowles [6.0]

Knowles had his fair share of moments with the ball, but failed to impress.

Petteri Pennanen [N/A]

Pennanen arrived too late to receive a rating.