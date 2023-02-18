Jamshedpur FC overcame Hyderabad FC’s challenge as they defeated them by three goals to two at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday, February 18

The Nizams dominated the early stages and capitalized on it when Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the game’s first goal from a set-piece. However, the visitors responded in stunning fashion, scoring three times in ten minutes to completely turn the game around.

Ritwik Das equalized in the 22nd minute, followed by a penalty which Jay Emmanuel-Thomas converted to make it 2-1 in the 27th minute. Harrison Sawyer and Chukwu linked up for the third goal, with the Nigerian dribbling past Nim Dorjee to net a delightful goal in the 29th minute.

Hyderabad FC were unquestionably shell-shocked and struggled to get their momentum back. The half ended with the visitors leading by three goals to one. But the game witnessed another twist when Jamshedpur FC defender Eli Sabia was shown a red card in the 54th minute.

10-men Jamshedpur defended valiantly, but the Nizams were given an opportunity to pull a goal back when the referee awarded another penalty. However, Vishal Yadav expertly denied Joao Victor’s spot-kick in the 75th minute. Nevertheless, Ogbeche found the back of the net just four minutes later to give his side a fighting chance to level the scores.

Aidy Boothroyd’s side displayed their resilience and secured another victory on the road. On that note, let's take a look at how Jamshedpur FC fared against Hyderabad FC.

Jamshedpur FC player ratings

Vishal Yadav [8/10]

Yadav had little to do in the first half and wasn’t at fault for Hyderabad FC’s opening goal. However, his poor goal-kick led to Eli Sabia’s red card. He redeemed his mistake when he dived the right way to save Joao Victor’s penalty.

Ricky Lallawmawma [6/10]

Lallawmawma was caught out of position on a couple of occasions early in the game. He also conceded a penalty when he was deemed to have handled Abdul Rabeeh’s cross.

Pratik Chaudhari [8/10]

Chaudhari could have done better to mark Ogbeche as the Nigerian powered past him to score the opening goal. However, the 33-year-old bounced back and made some important blocks and tackles to restrict the likes of Ogbeche and Javier Siverio.

He should have done better to read the situation when Vishal Yadav’s goal-kick went straight to Siverio. But Chaudhari was solid when called upon and continues to grow in confidence for Jamshedpur FC.

Eli Sabia [6/10]

Sabia showed his experience and marshaled Jamshedpur FC’s backline in the first half. He was unfortunately sent off for a poor challenge on Siverio from the back.

Laldinliana Rentheli [7/10]

Rentheli had a tough test as Rohit Danu and Akash Mishra doubled up on him and targeted his side. But he largely dealt with it well, especially once his side were down to 10 men.

Boris Singh [7/10]

Boris Singh could have done better to help his full-back defensively, but he utilized the space left behind by Akash Mishra and made some good runs down the right flank. He was eventually substituted in the second half.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas [8.5/10]

Emmanuel-Thomas was pinned back early in the game, but he was at the heart of the side when Jamshedpur FC began controlling proceedings. He made several progressive passes in the first half and made some crunching tackles in the second. He also scored a penalty in the 27th minute.

Pronay Halder [8.5/10]

While Thomas was the offensive outlet in the midfield picot, Halder was the facilitator. He tracked his runners and made a few crucial tackles. Halder was moved to center-back once Sabia was sent off and displayed his versatility.

Ritwik Das [8/10]

Das was once again outstanding with the ball as he wriggled past players and dragged Hyderabad FC’s players to create space for his teammates. He was forced to track back in the second half, but his form will please Boothroyd.

Harrison Sawyer [8/10]

Sawyer struggled in the opening minutes, but grew into the game and his hold-up play caused problems for Hyderabad FC. He had two excellent chances in the second half to further pile on Hyderabad FC’s misery but failed to convert them.

Daniel Chima Chukwu [8/10]

Chukwu was anonymous in the first twenty minutes but shimmied past Nim Dorjee to score a stunning goal. The Nigerian forward was ultimately sacrificed in the second half for a midfielder when Sabia was sent off.

Substitutes

Jitendra Singh [7/10]

Jitendra Singh was solid when he arrived and held his position. He also probed forward and created an opportunity for Sawyer.

Farukh Choudhary [7/10]

Choudhary added energy to the side and doubled up to defend the flanks.

Seimeinlen Doungel [5/10]

Doungel was booked for a poor challenge on Akash Mishra but did his job well to support his full-back.

Ishan Pandita [N/A]

Had very little time to make an impact for Jamshedpur FC.

