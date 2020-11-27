'Hyderabad FC are a better club since we first played them,' says Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat

Following a disappointing 2-2 draw against FC Goa that saw former ISL Champions Bengaluru FC drop points, Carles Cuadrat, the head coach of the Blues, has turned his focus onto the next game against Hyderabad FC.

The Blues have never lost to Hyderabad FC in the two previous meetings between the two sides. However, Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat is wary of the threat the new-look side pose. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cuadrat said that Hyderabad FC was a side that showed continued improvement and is a much better club compared to the previous season.

“Hyderabad FC has improved since our first meeting, for sure. It takes time for a new club to settle. I think they have made really good signings this season, including a great coach who I have known since my Barcelona days. As a club, they have been improving and their first game is a clear example. They got their first clean sheet and took all three points in a very deserving way. They are a better club since we first played them,” said Cuadrat on the eve of the fixture.

Cuadrat also spoke up on the disappointment of throwing away a 2-0 lead against FC Goa. However, he also added that the Bengaluru FC squad would not lose sleep over the result and instead focus on the upcoming game against Hyderabad FC.

“Against FC Goa, we were very close to getting the three points. At 2-0, we had chances to make the scoreline even bigger. Unfortunately, it did not happen. We also have to concede that the opponents also had good players and a good plan. And that’s it, it was one point for each team,” Cuadrat said.

“But we are focused on Hyderabad on Saturday. We have good options in the squad this season. Some players have an eye for the goal and that is something I want to take advantage of,” he added.

'We have been training hard' - Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC midfielder Dimas Delgado in training at the Dempo SC training facilities in Carambolim, Goa, on Friday.

Cuadrat also went on to add that Bengaluru FC has had a week-long preparation with almost all players up to speed.

“We are doing our work by training hard. We had a week of preparation now. Some of the players who were training for two weeks, now have three weeks under their belt. We are more fit now,” said Cuadrat.

Speaking about the threats that Hyderabad FC is likely to pose, Carles Cuadrat stated that Aridane Santana and Fran Sandaza are a dangerous combination, should the latter be fit for the game. He also went on to state that Lluis Sastre, a former member of Barcelona FC academy La Masia could also pose a threat.

“It is clear that they have a very good target man in Aridane Santana. And if Francisco Sandaza is fit, they can play the 4-4-2 system with two big, dangerous strikers. They also have Lluis Sastre, a player from La Masia who is very good. With him and the two foreign center-backs, they can really cause problems for us,” he added.

Bengaluru FC will take on Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium on the 28th of November, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time.