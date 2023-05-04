Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 runners-up Bengaluru FC have signed Halicharan Narzary and Rohit Danu from Hyderabad FC ahead of the upcoming season, according to news reports on Wednesday, May 3.

The Hyderabad FC duo's current contract with the Nizams will expire at the end of May this year and have joined the Blues on free transfers, Marcus Mergulhao of the Times of India reported.

However, Bengaluru FC are yet to make any official announcement about the signings.

Narzary has been in impressive form during the recently concluded ISL season, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 19 appearances. The 28-year-old winger has been a part of Hyderabad FC's setup since 2020.

Under the tutelage of Manolo Marquez, he has been a source of threat from the left flank for the opposition. Prior to that, he played for FC Goa, NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC in the ISL.

With Udanta Singh slated to leave Bengaluru FC in the summer transfer window, Narzary will strengthen their arsenal in wide areas.

Meanwhile, Danu, who has represented India at U-16, U-17, and U-20 levels, will also be an exciting addition for the Blues. The forward signed for the Nizams ahead of the 2020-21 season after plying his trade for the Indian Arrows. In his debut season, he helped Hyderabad FC reach the ISL semi-finals.

A season later, he won the ISL after Hyderabad FC beat Kerala Blasters on penalties in the final. Playing mostly on the wings, Danu scored only two goals and managed one assist in the 2021-22 season. This year, the 20-year-old ended the ISL season without a goal or assist.

With Bengaluru FC making it to the finals of three national tournaments this season, these signings could only mean greater things in the near future.

Hyderabad FC's golden team is being ripped apart by their fellow ISL clubs

Despite not having the biggest purse in the league, Hyderabad FC managed to go toe-to-toe with the ISL's top dogs for season after season.

Manolo Marquez was at the helm of the project, carefully gathering his 'Infinity Stones' over the years. However, after three successful seasons, everything seems to have come shattering down for the Nizams.

Tactician-in-chief Marquez is set to join FC Goa, while the duo of Halicharan Narzary and Rohit Danu are off to Bengaluru FC, as mentioned earlier. If reports are to be believed, ATK Mohun Bagan are close to securing the signature of Akash Mishra as well.

#IndianFootball #ISL #Transfers Hyderabad FC are expected to undergo massive changes with their foreign players with only captain Joao Victor certain to stay. Others could be on their way out, including Javier Siverio who’s certain to move to another ISL club. Hyderabad FC are expected to undergo massive changes with their foreign players with only captain Joao Victor certain to stay. Others could be on their way out, including Javier Siverio who’s certain to move to another ISL club.#IndianFootball #ISL #Transfers

Javier Siverio, who has been an impactful presence off the bench for the Nizams, is likely to join East Bengal FC. There's a lot of interest from other ISL clubs to persuade away a few more from Hyderabad FC's talented group.

Meanwhile, the future of their talismanic forward Bartholomew Ogbeche still hangs in the balance.

