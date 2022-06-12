Hyderabad FC is all set to rope in Manoj Mohammed from Mohammedan FC

Manoj Mohammed is all set to sign for Hyderabad FC. A source close to Sportskeeda has confirmed that he will sign a two-year deal with them. The club will make the announcement very soon.

Manoj Mohammed was an important member of the East Bengal 2018 squad

Manoj Mohammed started his footballing career for the youth team of East Bengal FC. He was spotted by Ranjan Chaudhuri from the Rajganj Academy in North Bengal.

The boy from Siliguri was the captain of the U-18 team of East Bengal FC in the 2016-17 AIFF U-18 league. His performance impressed Alejandro Menendez and he was recruited by the senior team of East Bengal FC in 2018.

He played 16 matches in his debut season for East Bengal. Due to his brilliant performances, he was extended by the club. Manoj was benched for the 2019-20 season due to unknown reasons.

In 2020, he was signed by Mohammedan SC for a two-year deal. Manoj has represented the Black Panthers on 25 occasions and played an important part in their dream run in the 2021-22 season.

Hyderabad FC won the title in the 2021-22 season

Hyderabad FC had a fantastic 2021-22 campaign. They won the championship by defeating Kerala Blasters FC in the final.

Regarding their players, Manolo Marquez's contract has already been renewed. However, some of its key players are on the verge of quitting the club. Juanan's contract with the club may expire. ATKMB has already signed Ashish Rai to a 5-year contract. They are currently in search of a right-back to fill his void.

Soyal Joshi has joined the club from the Kerala Santosh Trophy squad. He played an important part in the team's championship saga. HFC is negotiating a contract extension with Barthlomew Ogbeche. They are trying to keep the core of the team intact for next season.

