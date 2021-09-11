Hyderabad FC sign localite Abhinav Mulagada

Hyderabad FC on Saturday announced the signing of goalkeeper Abhinav Mulagada for the reserve team ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Hyderabad FC are big on giving chances to local talent and enhancing their skills. The club scouted Abhinav during the local trials which were held in April, and have now snapped up the signature of the 16-year-old on a long-term deal.

In 2014, Abhinav started off with Senrab FC (based in London) as a kid and was involved in Sunday league football at a very young age. He also spent time at Leyton Orient academy in London. He later trained for six months at the Chelsea Academy U15s at the Cobham Training Ground in 2016-17.

Abhinav is elated to join Hyderabad FC

Abhinav is excited to be a part of Hyderabad FC and wants to display his best performance for the club. The youngster said:

"As all youngsters, I've always wanted to play for a big club like Hyderabad FC from my hometown. I'm excited to deliver on the pitch and honored to wear these colors."

Abhinav also trained with the West Ham United academy in 2017-18 before moving to India and joining the ATK (now ATK Mohun Bagan) youth team. After moving to India, he trained under former keeper Tanumoy Basu.

Reserve team coach about Abhinav's inclusion in the team

Hyderabad FC reserve team head coach Shameel Chembakath stated that this will be the perfect opportunity for Abhinav to showcase his talent.

"The youngest and tallest goalkeeper we scouted during the local trials, Abhinav is part of the squad for the Durand Cup and he has a great chance to showcase his talent. Our focus is on developing homegrown talent and Abhinav now has the opportunity to prove himself," said head coach Shameel Chembakath.

