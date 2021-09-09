Odisha FC sign Brazilian forward Jonathas Cristian de Jesus

Brazilian centre-forward Jonathas Cristian de Jesus has joined Odisha FC ahead of the new season of the Indian Super League. Odisha FC made the announcement on Thursday.

Jonathas has played top-flight football in his country, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Russia and Germany. He played 61 games and managed to score 21 goals in La Liga for Elche and Real Sociedad.

The 32-year-old Jonathas had started his professional career with Brazilian club Cruzeiro in 2006. He also represented Ipatinga and Villa Nova on loan in Brazil before signing for Dutch club AZ in 2009.

Jonathas has played in Serie A, La Liga, and Bundesliga in Europe, representing clubs such as Pescara, Torino, Elche, Real Sociedad, and Hannover 96, among others. He has more than 100 career goals to his name.

Jonathas is excited to join Odisha FC:

Jonathas is thrilled to be a part of Odisha FC club and wants to achieve bigger goals being part of the team.

After joining the Odisha FC camp, Jonathas said,

“I am very excited for this new challenge in my career. The project that Odisha FC showed me had a big impact on my decision. I am very motivated and I am looking forward to playing in the [Hero] ISL and achieve greater things with Odisha FC. Ama Team Ama Game,"said Jonathas

Head coach's reaction to Jonathas Cristian's addition to Odisha FC:

Head coach Kiko Ramirez asserted that Jonathas will be a huge challenge for opposing defenders.

Head coach Kiko Ramirez stated that:

"Jonathas has to be our goal scorer. He will give us work inside the pitch and he will make it very difficult for opposing defenders. In addition, he comes to the club with a lot of hunger and motivation to make a big impact in the [Hero] ISL. Apart from his great character, he has a lot of quality, he is good in the air and he can create chances on his own," said Kiko.

Odisha FC is elated to have Jonathas on board. Club President Mr Raj Athwal, while talking about the new foreign signing, stated that the 39-year-old is a huge bonus not only for Odisha Football Club but also for Indian football.

We are thrilled to have signed a player of Jonathas’ quality and experience. His record speaks for itself, having played and scored in all the top leagues worldwide including Serie A, La Liga and the Bundesliga. Jonathas is a huge signing not only for Odisha Football Club but Indian football in general."

