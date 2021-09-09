Striker Lalremsiami eyeing 2024 Paris Olympics berth via 2022 Asian Games gold medal

From braving the personal tragedy of losing her father during the 2019 FIH Women's Series finals to scripting history at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, young striker Lalremsiami has come a long way.

She fulfilled her late father's dream by featuring in the national women's hockey team that scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics. Lalremsiami is now eyeing an Asian Games gold medal to secure the 2024 Paris Olympic berth.

"It's time to move forward, and focus on the Paris Olympics. Our priority is to win the Gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games , which means we qualify directly for the 2024 Olympic Games," said Lalremsiami .

The 21-year-old striker played an integral part in the Indian Women's Hockey Team. The women's hockey team created history by attaining a fourth place finish at the recently concluded 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Indian Women's Hockey Team Forward, Lalremsiami believes that she will cherish the memories of #Tokyo2020 for a lifetime.



Next goal 👉 Paris Olympics



Read: https://t.co/XbJh88NWLI#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/Lx32dJ2x1y — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 9, 2021

Lalremsiami shared her 2021 Tokyo Olympics experience:

The Indian women’s team gave a tough fight to several top teams in the world at the Tokyo Games. Rani Rampal's side scripted history by defeating three-time Olympic gold medallists Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

#Lalremsiami was an integral part of the Indian women’s side that finished fourth at the recently concluded #TokyoOlympics2020.



From braving personal tragedy during 2019 FIH Women’s Series Finals to scripting history at Tokyo Olympics 2020, she has been an #inspiration to many. pic.twitter.com/RqUA7Z8z0D — Apeksha Sandesh (@apekshasandesh_) September 9, 2021

Lalremsiami, while speaking about her Olympic experience, told Hockey India:

"I was a bit nervous, to be honest, and it's kind of reflected in my performances in the first three matches. But, senior players and coaching staff helped me and other junior players to calm our nerves down, they kept motivating us and asked us to express ourselves freely. We stuck to each other, played like a unit, and I think that really helped us to do well when it mattered the most," said Lalremsiami

"We went on to beat a strong team like Australia in the Quarter Final and qualified for the first-ever Semi-Finals at the Olympics. You know, it's a very special feeling to be a part of history, and this is something I will cherish for a lifetime. The love and support from our fans have motivated us to do even better, and we want to make them proud again," added Lalremsiami

Lalremsiami has been an inspiration to many. Despite hearing the news about her father's death during the FIH Women's Series Finals 2019, the young champ Siami decided to stay back with the team. Her team went on to win the tournament, beating hosts Japan 3-1 at the event.

"One of the dreams of my father is fulfilled. And now, I want to win an Olympic medal for him. No doubt, we missed the Bronze medal by a whisker, but if we look at the positives, I think we have gained a lot of confidence, and it will help us to do even better in the future," said the young striker from Mizoram.

The 21-year-old player is very passionate and aim to qualify for the Paris Summer Games qualifications.

Edited by Diptanil Roy