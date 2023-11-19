Hyderabad FC's ISL fixture against Mohun Bagan SG on December 2 shifted to Bhubaneshwar

The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to resume after the international break on November 25, 2023. The match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Hyderabad FC, scheduled for December 2, has been shifted from the Yuva Bharati Krirangan to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to their ISL campaigns. Mohun Bagan have won all of their four games so far and are third in the points table. On the other hand, Hyderabad are placed 11th in the standings, with three wins and draws each in six games.

The clash at the Kalinga Stadium is going to be a vital match for both the Nizams and the Green and Maroon brigade. Defending champions Mohun Bagan will look to return to winning ways after their loss on the continental stage and maintain their winning streak, which is already a record in ISL history.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, will receive a massive mental boost if they manage to secure a victory over the Kolkata-based team. The international break has allowed managers and players to return to the drawing board and devise new plans to ensure better performances on the pitch.

Off-pitch issues have been plaguing Hyderabad recently, with FIFA handing them a new transfer ban, the second of the season. It will ban their from signing new players during the transfer window.

Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad's journey this season so far

Mohun Bagan kicked off their season by lifting the Durand Cup for a record 17th time, defeating their arch-rivals East Bengal in the final. They continued their form in the ISL with wins over Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, and Jamshedpur FC.

However, they faced a major setback in the AFC Cup, losing to Bangladeshi outfit Bashundhara Kings in Dhaka in the reverse fixture. The encounter between the two sides in Kolkata ended in a 2-2 draw.

On the other hand, Hyderabad have had a troubled introduction to the 10th edition of the ISL. After three successive losses, the Nizams have done well to manage three draws against the likes of Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, and Punjab FC.