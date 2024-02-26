Hyderabad FC's Ramhlunchhunga has started as he means to go on | Indian Super League 2023-24

The moment when Ramhlunchhunga got his foot through the ball and sent it past the outstretched arms of Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on Saturday (Feb. 24), the entire crowd at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru stood up.

While the home supporters stood up hoping for the ball to miss the net and go wide, the travelling Hyderabad supporters who had made the trip south did the same anticipating it to pierce into the back of the net.

One could hardly have blamed the latter for expecting such a positive outcome; it seems like ages since Hyderabad last scored a goal. Before Saturday, Hyderabad's last goal came when Makan Chothe scored a curler in the Hyderabad derby against Sreenidi Deccan in the Kalinga Super Cup in January.

'Chhunga', however, completed the formalities on Saturday, ran towards the corner flag, and sank to his knees in thanks to a God who had made him work hard enough, and wait long enough, to experience such bliss. This was, after all, his first goal in the ISL.

Needless to say, the traveling fans hardly needed a reason to go ballistic, with an overenthusiastic supporter whipping his Hyderabad shirt off.

"This is just the beginning, and I have to go a long way" - Ramhlunchhunga

Chhunga sank to the ground in thanks after scoring his first ISL goal against Bengaluru FC on Saturday, [Hyd FC]

Chhunga has become a regular starter for the Nawabs ever since the infamous 'January exodus' left the club with a skeletal playing and support staff.

Fast, wiry, and possessing control that sometimes defies the best in the business, the 22-year-old, who hails from the small town of Kolasib in northern Mizoram, knows that this is just the beginning and that he has a long way to go.

His humility and cheerful nature came through when he spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda ahead of Hyderabad's next game against Punjab FC at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Chhunga was asked by this correspondent to relive what scoring THAT goal felt like, and he gladly did so.

"That feeling cannot be put into words. I experienced something beautiful, and I want to continue experiencing that. However, I know that I have to work extremely hard for that to happen. This is just the beginning, and I have to go a long way. I come from a small town in Mizoram, and I am sure that the people there are happy for me," said Chhunga.

"Coach Thangboi (Singto) has worked very hard at me, along with the other members of the staff. They have helped me a lot, and I want to continue working hard to prove that I am good enough in the ISL," he added.