Hyderabad FC's Sajad Parray keen on making the most of the opportunities given to him | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC, reduced to playing players from their bench and reserves owing to the exodus of their seniors in the winter transfer window, know that the road ahead is not easy for them.

Taking on East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Saturday is going to challenge them to the hilt, and few will be in the firing line as much as their new right-back Sajad Parray.

The defender, who has nailed the spot down vacated by Nikhil Poojary - who left the sinking ship for the greener shores of Bengaluru FC - has been one of the bright spots for the Nawabs in an otherwise humiliating season.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Parray said that he has worked hard to make the spot in the starting lineup his own.

"This is an excellent opportunity for me. I think it did not come easy to me by any means - I had to work hard for it - and now I have to nail the spot down. Such opportunities do not come easy, and I have to prove to everyone that I deserve to keep my place in the starting lineup," said Parray.

"Everyone has been so nice and supportive of me in the dressing room. All the senior players have shown a lot of confidence in me and that has helped me a lot. Be it Joao (Victor) or Katti bhai (Laxmikant Kattimani), they have instilled a lot of confidence in me with their support and encouragement," he added.

"There is a lot of talent in Kashmir" - Sajad Parray

When asked if playing against East Bengal is going to be relatively easy given that they have lost two games on the bounce and are missing several important players, Parray shook his head, almost as if against complacency.

Despite having put in a stellar showing against Mohun Bagan Super Giant last weekend at the Salt Lake Stadium, the 20-year-old knows that Hyderabad cannot afford to take the Torchbearers lightly.

"East Bengal are a very good team, and we know that they can pose serious challenges to us. However, we are well prepared for them and know which areas we have to focus on. We need to concentrate and ensure that we do our job without worrying too much about other things," he said.

Being one of the few footballers in the league to come from Kashmir, Parray was also asked about what he thinks of the development of the sport in his region.

"There is a lot of talent in Kashmir, but the infrastructure leaves a lot to be desired. What is important is having a good structure at the grassroots level, but that is what is lacking. I think, if the infrastructure at the grassroots level improves, we will see a lot more talent coming from Kashmir," Parray concluded.