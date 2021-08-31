Hyderabad FC secure the signing of Spanish striker Javier Siverio for next season

Hyderabad FC have signed Spanish striker Javier Siverio to bolster their attack for the Hero ISL season. The 6 feet tall striker has been netting many goals throughout the lower divisions of Spanish football. He became Hyderabad's fourth foreign signing.

The Spaniard, along with Bartholomew Ogbeche, will have the ability to outmuscle any defense in the league. If things go as planned, Hyderabad are definitely going to have one of their best ISL campaigns since their inception in 2019.

Siverio to add more firepower to Hyderabad attack

Siverio started off his footballing journey with the youth team of Laguna. He later moved to Las Palmas in 2015, where he moved up the ranks to play for the B side, which was coached by current Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez. In an official statement from the club, the Spanish coach said:

"Javi Siverio is a young striker who has played for the academies at Las Palmas and Racing Santander, where he also scored for the senior side. He is a natural finisher, is very clever inside the box and is also strong in the air. He is only 23 and will join Hyderabad to try and show us his qualities."

The Spaniard joined Racing Santander in 2018. In his debut season, Siverio scored 16 goals in 22 appearances for Racing Santander II. The sensational striker also played for the first team in the Segunda B division, where he scored pivotal goals which helped the team secure promotion to Segunda A after an absence of four years.

The following season, Siverio once proved his goal-scoring prowess as he netted 24 goals for Racing Santander II. He also featured for the first team in the Segunda Division A games in the 2019-20 season.

The youngster is playing away from home for the first time in his career. Having impressed with stellar performances in the Spanish League, Siverio comes into the ISL as a talented prospect. In an official statement, Siverio said:

“I am excited to sign for Hyderabad FC, and I cannot wait to make my ISL debut. Last season, the team was very close to making it into the top-4, and I am sure we will be aiming for a higher finish in the upcoming season."

Also Read: "This is an excellent opportunity for us to improve as a team," says Indian captain Sunil Chhetri on the two friendlies against Nepal

Edited by Ritwik Kumar