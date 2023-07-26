Hyderabad FC set to sign Felipe Amorim and India U-19 winger Sailo

Hyderabad FC have reportedly signed Brazilian winger Felipe Amorim ahead of the upcoming season from Thai side Chiangrai United. Amorim is expected to play on the left-hand side of the Nizams' front line, adding depth and quality that was missing ever since Halicharan Narzary departed the club and moved to Bengaluru FC. This will be Hyderabad FC's fifth signing of the ongoing transfer window.

The 32-year-old, who has won the Thai FA Cup with Suphanburi FC, is a product of the historic Goias academy, for whom he also made his senior debut back in 2010. Among other top clubs in Brazil, Amorim has spent considerable time with big guns America Mineiro, Fluminense and Coritiba.

Hyderabad FC will be extremely pleased having acquired his services on the back of a couple of rather dominating seasons for Chiangrai from 2021 to 2023. He found the back of the net on 19 occasions in the 85 appearances he made for the club.

New first-team coach Conor Nestor will be delighted with Amorim, given that the latter can play as a centre-forward and right-winger too. He is right-footed, which adds to his ability to lend versatility to the Yellow and Black Brigade. Amorim is bound to form a brilliant strategic partnership with Mohammad Yasir, who will be running down the right flank.

Aizawl FC’s Lalchhanhima Sailo set to move to Hyderabad FC as well

Lalchhanhima Sailo (Credits: Football Counter)

Former India U-16 and U-19 star Lalchhanhima Sailo is also expected to join the ranks at the Maidaan in Gachibowli this season. According to reports from Khel Now, Sailo has signed a three-year deal with Hyderabad FC, keeping him at the club till 2026.

A product of Indian Arrows, Sailo turned up for Aizawl FC last season after AIFF decided to wind up the former project. He had a more than decent first season in the I-League, netting three goals in the 19 appearances that he made. It is learnt that Hyderabad FC paid an undisclosed fee for his transfer.

Hyderabad FC have made four new signings in the ongoing transfer window already, with the likes of Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Carlos Moya, Joe Knowles, and Petteri Pennanen having already moved base to the Maidaan.

With these new signings, the Nizams are looking to bolster their attacking line, which now seems complete. The one remaining signing that they need to make is that of a central defender, and given the aggressive path they have taken in the transfer window of late, one can expect one soon.