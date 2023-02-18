In an enthralling Indian Super League encounter between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC on February 18, the Red Miners emerged victorious with a scoreline of 3-2.

The hosts started on the front foot as Jamshedpur FC were content with their opponents dominating possession. The likes of Rohit Danu and Abdul Rabeeh caused a few problems on the flanks in the early stages of the game.

The pressure certainly paid off with Bartholomew Ogbeche scoring a towering header from a set piece. Jamshedpur FC, who have been guilty of conceding early goals this season, were once again caught off guard in the 12th minute.

Manolo Marquez’s men continued to overload the midfield as the visitors struggled to track their runners, while the forwards failed to hold the ball. However, Jamshedpur FC equalized against the run of play in the 21st minute courtesy of Ritwik Das.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



Let's go for more in the coming half!



#JamKeKhelo #HFCJFC We close a splendid first 45' with a comfortable leadLet's go for more in the coming half! We close a splendid first 45' with a comfortable lead 💪🔥 Let's go for more in the coming half! ⚽️ #JamKeKhelo #HFCJFC https://t.co/6vr0GYyqdZ

Boris Singh looped in a cross from the right flank and the 26-year-old scored an unlikely header past the outstretched Lalbiakhlua Jongte. The Men of Steel started growing into the game and were awarded a penalty as Ogbeche was deemed to have handled the ball.

Daniel Chima Chukwu stepped up and calmly slotted it into the bottom corner to help his side take the lead. The visitors’ storm continued as Chukwu once again got the better of Nim Dorjee and scored a delightful chip to make it 3-1.

The first ended with the same scoreline, with Aidy Boothroyd’s side taking control of the proceedings.

Hyderabad FC fail to penetrate Jamshedpur FC’s resolute defense

Hyderabad FC came out of the tunnel with intent and the rollercoaster ride turned once again. Eli Sabia was sent off for fouling Siverio early in the second half. The home side were given a lifeline as Boothroyd was forced to substitute the influential Chukwu for a centre-back.

Jamshedpur FC decided to sit deep with two blocks of four in front of Hyderabad FC. Despite going a man down, the away side had a couple of chances to score their fourth goal, but Sawyer failed to convert them.

The Nizams piled on the pressure and were awarded a penalty with 20 minutes left on the clock. However, Vishal Yadav went the right way to deny the returning Joao Victor’s spot kick.

Nothing appeared to go Hyderabad FC’s way but Ogbeche had other ideas. He was first to the loose ball in the box and pounced on a ricochet to score his second of the night.

It was certainly one-way traffic, but JFC held their nerves to secure a famous win despite Hyderabad FC committing men forward to find the equalizer.

Marquez will be disappointed with the performance as his side’s inconsistent run continues. Boothroyd, on the other hand, will be pleased with the result and the resilience his side showed.

Poll : 0 votes